Appeal to find ‘high-risk missing person’ from Arbroath

Police Scotland have issued an appeal for information to find what they have described as “a high-risk missing person” from Arbroath.

Michael Shaun Carle was last seen at 11.30pm on Tuesday on West Abbey Street.

The 25-year-old is described as five foot eight inches tall, with short fair hair.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “When he was last seen he was wearing a purple fleece, brown chinos and white trainers.”

Michael’s family and friends have also issued appeals on social media.

Contact police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference PS-20220525-1821.

People can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through young person’s charity Fearless.

Anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing can also contact Missing People on 116 000.