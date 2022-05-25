Appeal to find ‘high-risk missing person’ from Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Appeal to find ‘high-risk missing person’ from Arbroath

By Emma Duncan
May 25 2022, 11.11pm Updated: May 26 2022, 9.12am
Michael Shaun Carle from Arbroath has been reported missing.

Police Scotland have issued an appeal for information to find what they have described as “a high-risk missing person” from Arbroath.

Michael Shaun Carle was last seen at 11.30pm on Tuesday on West Abbey Street.

The 25-year-old is described as five foot eight inches tall, with short fair hair.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “When he was last seen he was wearing a purple fleece, brown chinos and white trainers.”

Michael’s family and friends have also issued appeals on social media.

Contact police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference PS-20220525-1821.

People can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through young person’s charity Fearless.

Anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing can also contact Missing People on 116 000.

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

