Mass search operation at Arbroath cliffs for missing person By Emma Duncan May 25 2022, 10.56pm Updated: May 26 2022, 6.14am Arbroath cliffs. Police, the RNLI and three coastguard crews are at Arbroath cliffs in a mass search operation for a missing person. Arbroath's RNLI crew were called to the scene at 9pm and are joined by coastguard crews from Arbroath, Dundee and Montrose. A Coastguard spokesperson said they are assisting Police Scotland. Police Scotland could not provide any more information or details on the missing person.