Mass search operation at Arbroath cliffs for missing person

Police, the RNLI and three coastguard crews are at Arbroath cliffs in a mass search operation for a missing person.

Arbroath’s RNLI crew were called to the scene at 9pm and are joined by coastguard crews from Arbroath, Dundee and Montrose.

A Coastguard spokesperson said they are assisting Police Scotland.

Police Scotland could not provide any more information or details on the missing person.