Missing Forfar man found safe and well following police search

By Amie Flett June 15 2022, 9.33pm Updated: June 16 2022, 6.19am

A missing Forfar man has been found following a search by police.

Daniel Mullen, 35, was reported missing earlier this week.

Officers launched a social media media appeal to find him, and he has since been traced safe and well.

A police spokesperson said: "Police Scotland are pleased to report Daniel Mullen missing from the Forfar area has been traced safe and well.

"We would like to thank all persons who assisted in this inquiry."