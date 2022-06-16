GrowBiz: Much more work needs done to help rural businesses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rural support agency GrowBiz has worked with more than 2,000 enterprises since it was established 15 years ago.

Based in Coupar Angus, the group has enabled at least 10 start-ups a month since June 2007.

GrowBiz provides free support to a diverse range of micro-businesses and social enterprises across Scotland.

Chief executive Jackie Brierton said: “It has been a privilege to work with the thousands of microbusinesses whom we have supported over the past 15 years.

“Connecting and collaborating’ are key to a healthy rural economy.

“The GrowBiz USP has always been one of relational support.

“We provide flexible and responsive services, including one-to-ones, interactive learning sessions, sectoral peer support meetings, networking events and a mentoring programme.”

Among the projects Growbiz has supported are Perthshire Artisans and the REDS Directory.

GrowBiz chief looks to future

Popular sectors for rural start-ups include business services, tourism, creative services, food and drink, health and wellbeing and land-based enterprise.

A 15 year birthday celebration today will be a time for reflection on the group’s achievements.

But Ms Brierton said GrowBiz is looking at how it can be of more help to rural businesses in the future.

She said: “There is still so much more to be done.

“Perceptions of the rural economy are often still steeped in tradition, usually equated with agriculture, forestry and fishing.

“However, the reality is a very diverse and creative network of new industries, often driven by digital connectivity and greater numbers of young people and immigrants who want to stay in rural areas.”

Artist Libby Scott is benefitting from GrowBiz support, including social media mentoring.

She said: “The wealth of services from GrowBiz means they have been able to cater for my specific business needs. They listen and offer very good advice.”