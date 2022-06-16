‘Huge pressure on families’ as uncertainty surrounds future of Fife adult day care services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘Huge pressure on families’ as uncertainty surrounds future of Fife adult day care services

By Claire Warrender
June 16 2022, 5.50am
Willie Rennie has no clear answers on the future of Fife adult day care services
Willie Rennie is pushing for answers.

More than 100 families are still struggling with looking after adults with disabilities as Fife day care centres remain closed.

Months after Covid restrictions eased, 102 places at day centre across the region show no signs of reopening.

And day services for elderly care are also mostly shut, with just 160 of the 500 places in north east Fife now open.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie says families who previously depended on respite care are under huge pressure.

And he has been pressing for answers on their behalf.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP), which runs adult day care, says it is speaking to families to find out what kind of service they are looking for.

And a consultation will run throughout July and August before a recommendation is made on improved future provision.

However, it could be months before there is any clear answer on the future of adult day care in Fife.

Huge pressure on families but ‘no clear answers’

Seven months ago we told the stories of five local families affected by the ongoing closures.

They included 59-year-old Stewart Pearson from Kirkcaldy, who has dyspraxia and is non-verbal.

He is looked after by his 81-year-old mother who now feels under strain.

The St Clair Centre in Kirkcaldy is one of those still closed. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

And Stewart is bored and frustrated because he doesn’t get to do the activities he used to at the St Clair Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Mr Rennie says the ongoing uncertainty for families like Stewart’s is unacceptable.

“It’s months since most of the Covid restrictions were lifted,” he said.

“Yet we still don’t have a return to the full service for adults with learning disabilities.

“This is a huge pressure on their family and friends who were dependent on respite care.”

The Liberal Democrat MSP added: “I have frequently asked when the council will be getting the service back but I am not getting clear answers.

“I will continue to press on this.”

Drop-in sessions to help improve Fife adult day care services

A FHSCP spokesperson said the service had provided support to individuals and families identified as being in critical need throughout the pandemic.

And it has communicated regularly with them to ensure they are fully informed.

She said the partnership is now “reconnecting” with others in the hope of working together.

“A number of events have been held which provided the opportunity to share views on services, what has been missed during the pandemic and what people think they will need in future.

“The partnership will also be holding a series of drop-in sessions with service users, families, carers and staff at our day centres to explore what matters to them.

People First and Fife Advocacy will be attending to support people.

“Feedback from all these sessions will help to improve the services we deliver in Fife.”

