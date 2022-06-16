‘Huge pressure on families’ as uncertainty surrounds future of Fife adult day care services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 100 families are still struggling with looking after adults with disabilities as Fife day care centres remain closed.

Months after Covid restrictions eased, 102 places at day centre across the region show no signs of reopening.

And day services for elderly care are also mostly shut, with just 160 of the 500 places in north east Fife now open.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie says families who previously depended on respite care are under huge pressure.

And he has been pressing for answers on their behalf.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP), which runs adult day care, says it is speaking to families to find out what kind of service they are looking for.

And a consultation will run throughout July and August before a recommendation is made on improved future provision.

However, it could be months before there is any clear answer on the future of adult day care in Fife.

Huge pressure on families but ‘no clear answers’

Seven months ago we told the stories of five local families affected by the ongoing closures.

They included 59-year-old Stewart Pearson from Kirkcaldy, who has dyspraxia and is non-verbal.

He is looked after by his 81-year-old mother who now feels under strain.

And Stewart is bored and frustrated because he doesn’t get to do the activities he used to at the St Clair Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Mr Rennie says the ongoing uncertainty for families like Stewart’s is unacceptable.

“It’s months since most of the Covid restrictions were lifted,” he said.

“Yet we still don’t have a return to the full service for adults with learning disabilities.

“This is a huge pressure on their family and friends who were dependent on respite care.”

The Liberal Democrat MSP added: “I have frequently asked when the council will be getting the service back but I am not getting clear answers.

“I will continue to press on this.”

Drop-in sessions to help improve Fife adult day care services

A FHSCP spokesperson said the service had provided support to individuals and families identified as being in critical need throughout the pandemic.

And it has communicated regularly with them to ensure they are fully informed.

She said the partnership is now “reconnecting” with others in the hope of working together.

“A number of events have been held which provided the opportunity to share views on services, what has been missed during the pandemic and what people think they will need in future.

“The partnership will also be holding a series of drop-in sessions with service users, families, carers and staff at our day centres to explore what matters to them.

“People First and Fife Advocacy will be attending to support people.

“Feedback from all these sessions will help to improve the services we deliver in Fife.”