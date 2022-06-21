Hit movie production mirrors reality as Monifieth’s MAD Magnolias take to the stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hit movie production mirrors reality as Monifieth’s MAD Magnolias take to the stage

By Graham Brown
June 21 2022, 5.56am Updated: June 21 2022, 4.48pm
The Steel Magnolias cast of (front) Shelagh Phillips-Robertson, Ann Sutherland, Wilma Low, Iona Stewart and (back) Rhoda Burke and Nicky Stewart.
Monifieth Amateur Dramatics have made up for a three-year wait by presenting a show with special significance to the close-knit cast.

Back in 2019, the popular group was lined up to present its production of Steel Magnolias.

But as the pandemic shut the theatre world down MAD joined amateur and professional companies forced into an unwelcome extended interval.

However, MAD is now on stage with its production based on the 1989 hit movie of the same name.

Enthusiastic audiences

And local audiences are giving rave reviews to the cast of amateurs after the show’s opening week.

It centres around the ladies of Latcherie, Louisiana.

The show is set in a beauty salon run by Truvy Jones, played by Wilma Low.

Nicky Stewart says the film original remains popular.

“Audiences will be familiar with the 1989 movie of the same name, starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts,” she said.

Sally Field and Julia Roberts in a scene from Steel Magnolias.
“Friends come to get spruced up, gossip and listen to one another.

“Truvy employs new assistant Annelle with a mysterious past, played by Shelagh Phillips-Robertson.”

Nicky plays the role of customer Clairee – Olympia Dukakis’ role in the movie – alongside M’Lynn (Ann Sutherland), Shelby (Iona Stewart) and Ouiser (Rhoda Burke).

The storyline involves Shelby, the daughter of M’Lynn, and her determination to be a mother.

But M’Lynn warns of the dangers her diabetes presents, and a kidney transplant from mother to daughter becomes necessary.

Kidney donation

Nicky revealed how close to home the storyline has been.

“The health issues involved are close to the hearts of all the cast members,” she said.

“The ladies have been part of MAD for many years and as such have a close bond.

“One cast member gave one of her own kidneys to a family member and the son of another was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes aged one year.

“MAD members, as many other groups find, feel they are as close as family.”

She said they have found rehearsing the production not only extremely funny, but also very moving.

And it has inspired the group to have a bucket collection for Tayside Kidney Patients and Diabetes UK at each performance.

It continues at Monifieth Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night this week

The show takes place at 7.30pm and tickets are available at monifieththeatre.co.uk

