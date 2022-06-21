Hit movie production mirrors reality as Monifieth’s MAD Magnolias take to the stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monifieth Amateur Dramatics have made up for a three-year wait by presenting a show with special significance to the close-knit cast.

Back in 2019, the popular group was lined up to present its production of Steel Magnolias.

But as the pandemic shut the theatre world down MAD joined amateur and professional companies forced into an unwelcome extended interval.

However, MAD is now on stage with its production based on the 1989 hit movie of the same name.

Enthusiastic audiences

And local audiences are giving rave reviews to the cast of amateurs after the show’s opening week.

It centres around the ladies of Latcherie, Louisiana.

The show is set in a beauty salon run by Truvy Jones, played by Wilma Low.

Nicky Stewart says the film original remains popular.

“Audiences will be familiar with the 1989 movie of the same name, starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts,” she said.

“Friends come to get spruced up, gossip and listen to one another.

“Truvy employs new assistant Annelle with a mysterious past, played by Shelagh Phillips-Robertson.”

Nicky plays the role of customer Clairee – Olympia Dukakis’ role in the movie – alongside M’Lynn (Ann Sutherland), Shelby (Iona Stewart) and Ouiser (Rhoda Burke).

The storyline involves Shelby, the daughter of M’Lynn, and her determination to be a mother.

But M’Lynn warns of the dangers her diabetes presents, and a kidney transplant from mother to daughter becomes necessary.

Kidney donation

Nicky revealed how close to home the storyline has been.

“The health issues involved are close to the hearts of all the cast members,” she said.

“The ladies have been part of MAD for many years and as such have a close bond.

“One cast member gave one of her own kidneys to a family member and the son of another was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes aged one year.

“MAD members, as many other groups find, feel they are as close as family.”

She said they have found rehearsing the production not only extremely funny, but also very moving.

And it has inspired the group to have a bucket collection for Tayside Kidney Patients and Diabetes UK at each performance.

It continues at Monifieth Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night this week

The show takes place at 7.30pm and tickets are available at monifieththeatre.co.uk