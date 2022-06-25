Angus expressive arts project scoops national award for pandemic positivity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus expressive arts project scoops national award for pandemic positivity

By Graham Brown
June 25 2022, 8.01am
Chris McKean and Steve Gibbons of DD8 Music, Jennifer Miller of Angus Council and Kayleigh Wilson from Showcase The Street. Pic: Angus Council.
A collaborative Covid Angus arts project has received recognition of the lasting legacy it has created for the area’s young people.

The initiative brought together Angus Council’s vibrant communities team, Showcase the Street and Kirriemuir’s DD8 Music.

And the work it did with more than 250 young people at the height of the pandemic has brought a national accolade.

It won the National Youth Work honour for art and creativity at the 2022 Youthlink Scotland awards.

Young musicians in the DD8 Music project.
Pandemic impact on young people

Communities team leader Jennifer Miller says it’s a ringing endorsement of the partnership’s success.

Funding came out from Youthlink Scotland during the pandemic and was then extended,” said Jennifer.

“Young people were disproportionately affected by Covid.

“Things were really tough for them – schools were closed and the social interaction wasn’t there.

“In some cases they weren’t able to go to the funerals of family members.

“The Angus Expressive Arts project was formed to support their emerging needs.

“Detached youth work informed the basis of the project, highlighting worsening or new mental health difficulties for young people.

“It was a really wide menu and using a blend of music, art, drama, virtual reality programmes and dance the project enabled young people to understand and express what they had experienced during the pandemic.

Forfar street murals were created by the young people during the project.
“Once we were allowed to open up during the summer months we did other things such as street art in Forfar.”

DD8 and Showcase the Street had already been finding their own ways of offering lockdown activities.

For the Kirrie group it included staging online masterclasses with leading figures from Hollywood to the world of music.

Positive benefits

“More than 250 young people engaged across all of the programmes,” Jennifer said.

Improved confidence, self-esteem, the ability to express emotions and a reduction in feelings of loneliness and isolation emerged.

“We connected with other groups like Angus Young Carers and did some work in schools,” added Jennifer.

Elaine Glennie, Jill Boni, Shelley Brandie and Jennifer Miller of Angus Council) with Kayleigh Wilson of Showcase at the awards event.
“So one of the things it showed is how much can be achieved by working in partnership.

“It’s not as if it wasn’t there before with groups such as DD8 and Showcase.

“But the way we used that around arts and creativity was shown to be great.

“It’s a really engaging example of what can be done through a partnership approach and we are all delighted to have received the award.”

