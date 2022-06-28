Hunt for thieves after two SUVs stolen near Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for thieves who made off with two SUVs near Forfar.

The vehicles were stolen from outside separate properties within 24 hours of each other.

A white Toyata Hilux, registration MF18 XAE, was taken from the Eassie area on Monday just after 3am.

At around 2.30am on Tuesday a Land Rover Discovery, registration K4 TDW, was stolen in nearby Ballindarg.

It is not yet clear if the thefts of the SUVs are linked.

Appeal for dashcam or CCTV footage

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are urging anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious or unusual activity in the area over the past two days to get in touch.

“If you believe you have seen either of the cars or have any dashcam or private CCTV footage that could help with inquiries, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0279 of 27 June or 0292 of June 28.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.