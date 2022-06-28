Former Dundee United ace is named Hamilton boss – and will face Dundee in first game in charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United midfielder John Rankin has been named head coach of Championship outfit Hamilton.

Rankin, 38, succeeds Stuart Taylor, whose departure from New Douglas Park was confirmed last week.

The former Tannadice ace was initially appointed as Taylor’s assistant in December 2021, having cut his teeth in coaching with Hearts’ under-18 side and Clyde.

However, he will now be afforded a crack at management in his own right, with his first competitive fixture coming against Dundee on July 9 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Rankin told Accies’ official website: “I am privileged to sit here as the club’s new head coach.

“Speaking with Allan [Maitland, chairman] and the board, I believe that our vision for this football club is very much aligned.

“The fitness levels of the squad are very high but we want to keep improving between now and the Dundee game. I am looking forward to getting the new season underway.”

A Manchester United academy graduate, Rankin turned out for Ross County, Inverness and Hibernian before joining the Tangerines in 2011.

He went on to make 207 appearances appearances for the club, finding the net 13 times.

Rankin turned out for Falkirk, Queen of the South and Clyde after leaving Tannadice in 2016.

He also served as chairman of the players’ union, PFA Scotland.