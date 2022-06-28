Cowdenbeath Coo Trail hit by vandals just weeks after opening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Fife youths have been charged in connection with vandalising the newly opened Coo Trail in Cowdenbeath.

A 16-year-old female and a 12-year-old male have both been charged and reported to the youth justice assessor in connection with the damage.

Two others are still wanted, with inquiries ongoing.

Police say nine of the decorated wooden “coos” have been damaged on the woodland trail, which was opened earlier this month.

The route features wooden cows made by pupils and staff at nearby Beath High School as part of a joint project with local police officers.

Project funding was supplied by the local community alongside Police Scotland.

Anti-social behaviour ‘will not be tolerated’

Sergeant John Nicol of Cowdenbeath Police Station, whose colleague PC Louise Sneddon came up with the idea for the trail, says such incidents will not be tolerated.

He said: “We recognise the concerns expressed by the local community regarding acts of vandalism and our inquiries are ongoing.

“No-one should have to put up with vandalism or anti-social behaviour and as such, incidents of this nature will not be tolerated.”

The damage comes after a spate of vandalism in Cowdenbeath in recent months.

Youngsters ripped up protective rubber matting at the town’s Westburn Avenue park in May.

In December, a 14-year-old was charged after fires were set at the local war memorial.