Boy, 14, charged with setting fires near Cowdenbeath war memorial

By Steven Rae
December 1 2021, 3.03pm
Cowdenbeath war memorial in Fife
The memorial in Cowdenbeath. (Pic: Euan Nelson/Geograph)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with setting fires near the war memorial in Cowdenbeath.

It is alleged that the youngster set fire to two bins at the monument, close to the town’s high street.

He also faces claims that he damaged a CCTV camera on nearby Broomfield Road.

Police say the incidents took place some time between September 26 and 29, but the boy has only just been charged with the offences in the last few days.

A police spokesman says the boy will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

The allegations come just weeks after reports of anti-social behaviour at the site.

Last month, locals reacted angrily after youths were spotted throwing wreaths from the  war memorial just a day on from Remembrance Sunday.

Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt said he had received messages reporting the behaviour and other “targeted harassment” at the memorial.

‘Sickening’ behaviour at war memorial

Mr Watt said: “It is absolutely sickening to hear of such outrageous behaviour the day after Remembrance Sunday.

“It is clear that those responsible have no respect what so ever for our fallen heroes or for the community in which we live.

“Local people have quite rightly had enough and every option must be explored to end the continuous spate of anti-social behaviour we are witnessing at the memorial and throughout the town.”

The war memorial was previously vandalised, with wreaths damaged.

The wreaths were later returned, with Mr Watt adding: “Thankfully, upon visiting all appears fine and the wreaths are intact and respectfully displayed once again.”

In October firefighters were called to extinguish a wheelie bin fire set in a local park, while vandals also caused thousands of pounds in damage at a skatepark.

Debris was left strewn across the facility at Central Park, with bricks and edging smashed.

Specially made edge copings were also ripped off, leaving the Fife facility unusable.

Vandals’ wrecking spree leaves extensive damage at Fife’s biggest skatepark

