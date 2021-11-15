Locals furious after ‘sickening’ vandalism at Fife war memorial

An error occurred. Please try again.

Local residents in Cowdenbeath have reacted angrily after youths were spotted throwing wreaths from the Fife town’s war memorial just a day on from Remembrance Sunday.

One of the area’s councillors urged anyone with information to contact the police as he shared his outrage at the reports of “destructive behaviour”.

Cowdenbeath Councillor Darren Watt said he had received messages reporting the behaviour and other “targeted harassment” at the WW1 Memorial.

“I’m told the poppy wreaths were hurled about, neighbouring residents verbally abused and others disgusting acts, including urinating in nearby gardens,” he said.

The local Fife councillor added: “It is absolutely sickening to hear of such outrageous behaviour the day after Remembrance Sunday.

“It is clear that those responsible have no respect what so ever for our fallen heroes or for the community in which we live.

“Local people have quite rightly had enough and every option must be explored to end the continuous spate of anti-social behaviour we are witnessing at the memorial and throughout the town.

Mr Watt told The Courier he was “relieved” to see the wreaths had been put back in place after the incident earlier on Monday evening.

Councillor condemns ‘sickening’ behaviour at Fife war memorial

“Thankfully, upon visiting all appears fine and the wreaths are intact and respectfully displayed once again.

“If anyone has any information that could help police with inquiries, please call them directly on 101 or email/message me in confidence,” he added.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

The town has seen a recent spate of anti-social behaviour, including other incidents of vandalism at the memorial.

Locals deal with spate of anti-social behaviour

In October firefighters were called to extinguish a wheelie bin fire set in a local park, whilst vandals also caused thousands of pounds in damage at a skatepark.

Debris was left strewn across the facility at Central Park, Cowdenbeath, with bricks and edging smashed and destroyed.

Specially made edge copings were also been ripped off, leaving the facility unusable.