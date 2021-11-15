Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Locals furious after ‘sickening’ vandalism at Fife war memorial

By Alasdair Clark
November 15 2021, 9.19pm Updated: November 16 2021, 9.26am
Cowdenbeath war memorial in Fife
The memorial in Cowdenbeath. (Pic: Euan Nelson/Geograph)

Local residents in Cowdenbeath have reacted angrily after youths were spotted throwing wreaths from the Fife town’s war memorial just a day on from Remembrance Sunday.

One of the area’s councillors urged anyone with information to contact the police as he shared his outrage at the reports of “destructive behaviour”.

Cowdenbeath Councillor Darren Watt said he had received messages reporting the behaviour and other “targeted harassment” at the WW1 Memorial.

“I’m told the poppy wreaths were hurled about, neighbouring residents verbally abused and others disgusting acts, including urinating in nearby gardens,” he said.

The war memorial was vandalised previously

The local Fife councillor added: “It is absolutely sickening to hear of such outrageous behaviour the day after Remembrance Sunday.

“It is clear that those responsible have no respect what so ever for our fallen heroes or for the community in which we live.

“Local people have quite rightly had enough and every option must be explored to end the continuous spate of anti-social behaviour we are witnessing at the memorial and throughout the town.

Mr Watt told The Courier he was “relieved” to see the wreaths had been put back in place after the incident earlier on Monday evening.

Councillor condemns ‘sickening’ behaviour at Fife war memorial

“Thankfully, upon visiting all appears fine and the wreaths are intact and respectfully displayed once again.

“If anyone has any information that could help police with inquiries, please call them directly on 101 or email/message me in confidence,” he added.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

The town has seen a recent spate of anti-social behaviour, including other incidents of vandalism at the memorial.

Locals deal with spate of anti-social behaviour

In October firefighters were called to extinguish a wheelie bin fire set in a local park, whilst vandals also caused thousands of pounds in damage at a skatepark.

Debris was left strewn across the facility at Central Park, Cowdenbeath, with bricks and edging smashed and destroyed.

Specially made edge copings were also been ripped off, leaving the facility unusable.

Vandals’ wrecking spree leaves extensive damage at Fife’s biggest skatepark

 

More from The Courier