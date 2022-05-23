Outrage as Cowdenbeath playpark targeted by ‘mindless idiots’ AGAIN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Outrage as Cowdenbeath playpark targeted by ‘mindless idiots’ AGAIN

By Claire Warrender
May 23 2022, 1.55pm
The Cowdenbeath playpark vandalism
Councillor Darren Watt is angry following vandalism at a Cowdenbeath playpark.

A Fife playpark where vandals once poured petrol down a slide has been targeted again.

Youngsters ripped up protective rubber matting at the Westburn Avenue park in Cowdenbeath over the weekend.

And they tipped up litter bins, scattering rubbish across the site.

There is anger over the Cowdenbeath playpark vandalism

Some of those responsible are said to be of primary school age and have been branded mindless idiots by a town representative.

Conservative councillor Darren Watt said: “This isn’t the first, second or even third time this has happened at this playpark.

“A few years ago someone poured petrol down the chute.

“And it’s got to the stage that parents don’t want their kids to play there because of the language and behaviour of those responsible.”

The area under the basket swing has been destroyed.

Mr Watt said the vandals were not deterred by the fact the park is overlooked by housing.

And he added that the rampage had lasted for some time.

“This wasn’t a five minute ransack,” he said.

“They’ve clearly spent hours tearing it apart.”

Playpark is ‘getting a reputation’ for vandalism

He added: “There are houses overlooking the park but these kids clearly don’t care.

“It’s not even teenagers. It’s primary school aged children destroying a playpark without any consideration for others.”

Mr Watt fears the Cowdenbeath park will become more run down if the destruction continues.

“It’s sadly getting a reputation and some people have asked for it to be taken away,” he said.

“That’s not an option but resources are limited and it means money is being spent on repairing it rather than upgrading it.”

Council to patrol the park

Fife Council confirmed the Cowdenbeath playpark vandalism and said workers were out on Monday morning tidying up.

In 2018, two young children, aged five and two, ended up covered in petrol after sliding down a chute at the same park.

The youngsters’ clothes were left stinking of the fuel and had to be thrown away.

Fife Council’s safer communities manager Dawn Jamieson said: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We will continue to regularly patrol the park and work closely with the police to combat this anti-social behaviour.

“We would also encourage members of the public to report any incidents to them or online at www.fife.gov.uk.”

