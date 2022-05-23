Outrage as Cowdenbeath playpark targeted by ‘mindless idiots’ AGAIN

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife playpark where vandals once poured petrol down a slide has been targeted again.

Youngsters ripped up protective rubber matting at the Westburn Avenue park in Cowdenbeath over the weekend.

And they tipped up litter bins, scattering rubbish across the site.

Some of those responsible are said to be of primary school age and have been branded mindless idiots by a town representative.

Conservative councillor Darren Watt said: “This isn’t the first, second or even third time this has happened at this playpark.

“A few years ago someone poured petrol down the chute.

“And it’s got to the stage that parents don’t want their kids to play there because of the language and behaviour of those responsible.”

Mr Watt said the vandals were not deterred by the fact the park is overlooked by housing.

And he added that the rampage had lasted for some time.

“This wasn’t a five minute ransack,” he said.

“They’ve clearly spent hours tearing it apart.”

Playpark is ‘getting a reputation’ for vandalism

He added: “There are houses overlooking the park but these kids clearly don’t care.

“It’s not even teenagers. It’s primary school aged children destroying a playpark without any consideration for others.”

Mr Watt fears the Cowdenbeath park will become more run down if the destruction continues.

I am disappointed to learn of such mindless vandalism at Westburn Avenue playpark in #Cowdenbeath. This has been followed up with @FifeCouncil If anyone has any information regarding who may be responsible for this, please contact @CowdenbeathPol on 101 or DM me in confidence. pic.twitter.com/S2kMaEOCmB — Cllr Darren Watt – Cowdenbeath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@CllrDarrenWatt) May 22, 2022

“It’s sadly getting a reputation and some people have asked for it to be taken away,” he said.

“That’s not an option but resources are limited and it means money is being spent on repairing it rather than upgrading it.”

Council to patrol the park

Fife Council confirmed the Cowdenbeath playpark vandalism and said workers were out on Monday morning tidying up.

In 2018, two young children, aged five and two, ended up covered in petrol after sliding down a chute at the same park.

The youngsters’ clothes were left stinking of the fuel and had to be thrown away.

Fife Council’s safer communities manager Dawn Jamieson said: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We will continue to regularly patrol the park and work closely with the police to combat this anti-social behaviour.

“We would also encourage members of the public to report any incidents to them or online at www.fife.gov.uk.”