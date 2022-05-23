Only five beavers relocated in Scotland last year despite Scottish Government promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Only five beavers relocated in Scotland last year despite Scottish Government promise

By Scott Milne
May 23 2022, 2.19pm
Beaver
Beavers have been a contentious issue in Scotland.

Land managers killed 87 beavers last year despite a Scottish Government promise to move them to a new home instead.

Conservationists managed to move five beavers to a location in Scotland and 26 to sites in England and Wales.

Two beavers died while trapped due to “pre-existing injuries”.

The 120 beavers either killed or moved make up around 10% of the total estimated beaver population in Scotland.

Fewer beavers killed than in 2020

Land managers killed 115 animals in 2020, meaning 28 fewer deaths in 2021.

The SNP and the Greens pledged to move beavers, rather than allow them to be killed, in August last year.

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said reintroducing beavers to Scotland is a “major nature restoration milestone”.

“Following the Scottish Government’s decision last year to actively support the expansion of the beaver population, I want to continue to see greater use of translocation and other mitigation measures to ensure that people and beavers can live side-by-side.

“We will therefore continue to encourage conversations between land managers and NatureScot to facilitate translocation and help to expand beaver numbers across the country.”

Ministers granted beavers protection status in 2019. Land managers, therefore, need a licence to remove or destroy them.

NatureScot typically grants that if beavers are shown to be damaging farm land or protected trees.

Conservationists moved some of the beavers from Tayside to London.

Conservationists targeting ‘new catchments’ for beavers

Robbie Kernahan is green economy director at NatureScot.

He said the proportion of beavers trapped and moved last year increased to 28% from 15% in 2019.

“Beavers can play an important role in helping to restore biodiversity and respond to the climate emergency in Scotland.

“We aim to see further releases into new catchments in Scotland this year.”

The SNP and Scottish Greens published their coalition deal in August last year.

Ministers pledged in the deal to make more use of translocation, “including considering other locations in Scotland” as opposed to killing beavers.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater, left, with Sara Rasmussen of the Scottish Wildlife Trust and NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska next to a tree gnawed by a beaver.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater went on to officially announce the policy in November 2021 during a visit to Loch of the Lowes near Dunkeld.

NatureScot said in a statement that the figures for 2021 do not reflect its relocation policy, as that comes into effect this summer.

A spokesperson said the agency is “accelerating preparations”.

Officials are also developing a National Beaver Strategy to set out a “long-term vision” for the animal’s future.

