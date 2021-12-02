Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dundee United favourite lands Championship role – and faces old boss in Dunfermline showdown

By Alan Temple
December 2 2021, 2.40pm Updated: December 2 2021, 3.40pm
John Rankin
Highly-rated coach: Rankin

Former Dundee United midfielder John Rankin has been named assistant manager of struggling Championship outfit Hamilton.

Rankin, 38, was most recently manager of Hearts’ under-18 side, a role which will be filled by Steven Naismith until the end of the season.

As well as his burgeoning reputation in the dugout, Rankin boasts more than 500 appearances in senior football — including 207 outings for United.

It is hoped he can help spark a revival at New Douglas Park.

Under boss Stuart Taylor, Hamilton have won once in their last nine outings and sit just one point above rock-bottom Queen of the South.

Accies chairman Allan Maitland said: “We are delighted to have John as part of the coaching staff here at Accies.

Hughes and Rankin will cross swords on Saturday

“He was a candidate identified by Stuart as someone who would improve the club with his coaching ability.

“After two years at Hearts we look forward to seeing his influence on the club’s first team.”

Rankin’s first match as part of the Hamilton coaching staff will come against a Dunfermline side managed by his old Hibernian boss, John Hughes.

