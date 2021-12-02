Former Dundee United favourite lands Championship role – and faces old boss in Dunfermline showdown

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee United midfielder John Rankin has been named assistant manager of struggling Championship outfit Hamilton.

Rankin, 38, was most recently manager of Hearts’ under-18 side, a role which will be filled by Steven Naismith until the end of the season.

As well as his burgeoning reputation in the dugout, Rankin boasts more than 500 appearances in senior football — including 207 outings for United.

It is hoped he can help spark a revival at New Douglas Park.

Under boss Stuart Taylor, Hamilton have won once in their last nine outings and sit just one point above rock-bottom Queen of the South.

Accies chairman Allan Maitland said: “We are delighted to have John as part of the coaching staff here at Accies.

“He was a candidate identified by Stuart as someone who would improve the club with his coaching ability.

“After two years at Hearts we look forward to seeing his influence on the club’s first team.”

Rankin’s first match as part of the Hamilton coaching staff will come against a Dunfermline side managed by his old Hibernian boss, John Hughes.