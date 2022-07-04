Outdoor ‘bat rave’ to be held at Hospitalfield House in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Outdoor ‘bat rave’ to be held at Hospitalfield House in Angus

By Poppy Watson
July 4 2022, 6.39pm Updated: July 4 2022, 6.40pm
Hanna Tuulikki and Tommy Perman. Photo by Laurence Winram & makeup and SFX by MV Brown
A project that creates music from the sound of bat calls is launching at Hospitalfield House arts centre in Arbroath in September.

Echo in the Dark will feature the echolocation sounds of Angus’ bat populations mixed in with the voice of creator Hanna Tuulikki.

Dubbed an “outdoor bat rave”, it will tour art venues across the UK after its Angus premiere.

Ms Tuulikk, a British-Finnish artist, musician and vocalist, says it explores the interconnections of raving and bat echolocating as a model for “ecological coexistence”.

Tuulikki, alongside Hospitalfield and Tayside Bat Group, has been working with communities in Arbroath and other areas of Angus since 2020 to collect the sounds of bats local to the UK.

The species featured include soprano pipistrelles, common pipistrelles, daubenton’s bats and brown long eared bats.

Created in collaboration with Scottish music producer Tommy Perman, each track focuses on a different bat species, using samples of their ultrasonic calls combined with the human voice to create an “ephemeral human-bat hybrid world”.

The bat raves will take place in the grounds of Hospitalfield on September 8, 9 and 10.

DJ’d by Tuulikki and Perman, visitors will be able to dance together in specially created rave-wear.

The theatrical gatherings will include choreography from movement director Will Dickie with a cast of dancers based in Tayside and Scotland.

Tuulikki says the project is a “love letter” to dance music and bats.

She said: “In the face of climate catastrophe, with Echo in the Dark, I’ve been keen to explore what ‘being ecological’ might look and feel like.

“Can we learn to coexist on a damaged planet with non-human others?

“How can we transform our anxiety to collectively navigate the unknown journey ahead?

“Can dance music and raving offer a space to come together to harness radical hope for the future?”

Lucy Byatt, Hospitalfield’s director, said: “I am so looking forward to experiencing Echo in the Dark at Hospitalfield and at other locations as the work tours – it’s so exciting to see such that brings people together, and in this case, brings people together to dance.”

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday.

