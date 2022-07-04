Nathan Bellshaw: Tribute plaque and guitar set up at Dundee’s Blend café in memory of late singer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tribute plaque and guitar have been set up at Dundee’s Blend coffee shop in memory of late singer Nathan Bellshaw.

The two tributes were introduced at a concert night on Friday, where local singers performed in memory of Nathan and celebrated his life.

The popular musician, who was known for playing gigs and busking around Dundee, died in his sleep on April 18.

He was just 25 years old.

The tribute concert was organised by his mum Elizabeth and close friend Joanna Stewart.

A number of artists attended the gig, playing both covers and original songs.

Mum of Nathan Bellshaw ‘really happy’ with tribute

Elizabeth both opened and closed the Blend tribute performance with speeches about her son and what the café meant to him.

She said after the gig: “Everybody had a good time.

“I’m feeling really, really happy that Nathan’s music was celebrated and that he was celebrated as a musician.

“His friends were there and a few members of the public were there too.

“Some of the guys I didn’t really know. They commented that Nathan had encouraged them and that brought me joy.

“Just in general, the fact that Nathan performed at these open mics and we were able to do one in honour to him — that was incredibly special.”

The tribute plaque set up for Nathan is inscribed with the words: “Thank you for the music, Nathan Bellshaw. For your love, faith, humour and compassion.”

Nathan was ‘a vital part of community in Dundee’

The guitar – which customers are welcome to play while sitting in the café – is also due to be inscribed with words in his memory.

A painting of Nathan done by local musician Bruce White will also be set up at Attic, his former workplace.

Blend manager Melanie Ward said: “I recognise that Nathan was a vital part of the community in Dundee.

“He was a busker that a lot of people knew, involved in a lot of different organisations around town and in charities and everything.

“When I was approached it was one of those things were we just wanted to help support the family and honour their son, their friend, their brother.

“Music is such a vital part of our lives whether people recognise it or not.

“It brings people from all different walks of life together and that’s truly what our coffee shop represents.”