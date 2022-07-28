Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat By Amie Flett July 28 2022, 11.14am Police were called to River Street, Brechin. Image: Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A police investigation is under way after a woman died at a flat in Brechin. Officers were called to the property on River Street on Wednesday but the 35-year-old was pronounced dead. Locals have told of seeing a police officer guarding the flat since. Concern for a person A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to River Street, Brechin at around 12.40pm on Wednesday following a report of concern for a person. “A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Truss and Sunak seek to woo northern Tory voters at Leeds hustings Shell posts record profits for second quarter running as energy prices stay high Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One