COURIER OPINION: The Bella Centre in Dundee offers new hope for female offenders – and the community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breaking the cycle of offending is one of society’s great challenges.

When an individual turns to a life of crime – whatever their motivation – and is caught and incarcerated, their life is turned upside down.

The consequences of being sent to jail – loss of liberty, lost relationships, broken homes, employment and financial challenges – are immediate and obvious.

And understandably they often draw very little public sympathy.

But the offender’s journey doesn’t end when the jail door slams.

We are delighted to announce the completion of our first women's Community Custody Unit: 'The Bella Centre' in Dundee. The facility is the first of its kind in the UK, and marks a step change in the way Scotland supports women in custody. Read more: https://t.co/R7ax8IEavt pic.twitter.com/YhvH5ZSkW2 — Scottish Prison Service (@scottishprisons) July 28, 2022

Much of the focus of the prison service is on rehabilitation, rather than being purely about punishment.

That is achieved by attempting to understand the factors that have motivated offending behaviour – and by giving inmates the tools they need to break the negative cycles in their lives.

And a new residential unit in Dundee’s Hilltown area is set to play a key role in that work.

Dundee centre is a UK first

The Bella Centre will be in the vanguard of rehabilitating female offenders in Scotland.

It will work to ensure offenders can live independent and productive lives on their release.

The centre is a UK-first and it will welcome women from all offending backgrounds.

Bosses hope to push the boundaries of what is achievable in a controlled environment

The Dundee project is both new in concept and bold in scope.

It will inevitably add to sincerely-held concerns expressed within the local community during the planning and building phase.

Dundee residents hit out at women’s custody unit https://t.co/Zh3Tgsgsg1 pic.twitter.com/RLYTWiZbDi — Evening Telegraph (@Evening_Tele) January 30, 2020

As difficult as it might be, the community will have to trust that the prison authorities have been listening and are doing their utmost to mitigate the issues raised.

Because, like it or not, almost everyone jailed in Scotland is given a second chance.

And they will be back on the streets one day, prepared for the experience or otherwise.