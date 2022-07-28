Dunfermline close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup verdict and League 1 prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup verdict and League 1 prediction

By Craig Cairns
July 28 2022, 12.00pm
Dunfermline boss James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake.

There was clear disappointment at their cup exit but Dunfermline Athletic are at least heading in the right direction.

It was nothing compared to the disaster of last season’s relegation – but since then season ticket sales are up on and there have been tweaks at boardroom level.

There is still a long way to go – areas to be addressed – but there is a good feeling about the club.

James McPake is an exciting, young managerial appointment with experience of promotion.

He also used his time at Dundee to give young players a chance, something that bodes well for the resumption of the academy.

Ahead of the league kick-off this weekend, Courier Sport assesses the Pars’ summer.

Ins and outs

The signings that have been made so far have been quality.

Kyle Benedictus has taken the captain’s armband and led the defence through a run of solid displays.

Chris Hamilton is already one of the most important players in the team – both with and without the ball – in McPake’s well-drilled 4-3-3.

Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.
Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.

The boyhood Pars fan plays with a maturity well beyond his 20 years.

He’ll drop between centre-backs to start moves and is first to stop those of the opposition.

He is suspended for this coming Saturday, which leads to the main problem of the window: a lack of cover due to too few signings.

Max Little has been brought in – but whether he will be back-up or competition to Deniz Mehmet in goal remains to be seen.

James McPake is ‘delighted’ with his new signing Max Little.

Wingers are needed, as is more competition and depth across the defensive positions – including defensive midfield.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that the Pars are interested in bringing in both free agent Robbie Crawford and Dundee United youngster Chris Mochrie.

Takeaways from Premier Sports Cup

It was largely positive, despite the disappointment of going out for the first time since the group stages were introduced.

A win over Alloa would have ensured progression – even on penalties.

The Pars were a solid defensive unit for most matches and created many chances.

The worry, which is the ultimate reason they are out, is that they missed too many.

James McPake saw the writing on the wall – even after 2-0 and 5-0 wins – and it led to a defeat in Dingwall and a draw with Alloa.

Aims for season

Win the league, it’s as simple as that.

Some Pars fans would maybe settle for runner-up to a better team over the course of the season – Falkirk aside.

In that scenario there would be massive pressure to come up through the play-offs.

Much of what Dunfermline can achieve will involve getting the right players in and being less profligate in front of goal.

Prediction

If they make the right signings and take their chances Dunfermline will be among the favourites for the title.

Queen of the South should be there or thereabout and have recruited well.

John McGlynn is now manager of rivals Falkirk.

However, Falkirk have made what looks like a sound managerial appointment and have started excellently, topping their Premier Sports Cup section.

A two-horse race with their bitter rivals could be on the horizon for the Pars.

Kyle Benedictus ready for battle of League 1 and reveals one thing he can guarantee Dunfermline fans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]