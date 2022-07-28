Dunfermline close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup verdict and League 1 prediction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was clear disappointment at their cup exit but Dunfermline Athletic are at least heading in the right direction.

It was nothing compared to the disaster of last season’s relegation – but since then season ticket sales are up on and there have been tweaks at boardroom level.

There is still a long way to go – areas to be addressed – but there is a good feeling about the club.

For the release of the fixtures this morning, Dunfermline Atheltic held a breakfast event where the manager and the two new signings were introduced. Here's Kyle Benedictus on why he made the move to East End Park. pic.twitter.com/N1BWTY1nOZ — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) June 17, 2022

James McPake is an exciting, young managerial appointment with experience of promotion.

He also used his time at Dundee to give young players a chance, something that bodes well for the resumption of the academy.

Ahead of the league kick-off this weekend, Courier Sport assesses the Pars’ summer.

Ins and outs

The signings that have been made so far have been quality.

Kyle Benedictus has taken the captain’s armband and led the defence through a run of solid displays.

Chris Hamilton is already one of the most important players in the team – both with and without the ball – in McPake’s well-drilled 4-3-3.

The boyhood Pars fan plays with a maturity well beyond his 20 years.

He’ll drop between centre-backs to start moves and is first to stop those of the opposition.

He is suspended for this coming Saturday, which leads to the main problem of the window: a lack of cover due to too few signings.

Max Little has been brought in – but whether he will be back-up or competition to Deniz Mehmet in goal remains to be seen.

Wingers are needed, as is more competition and depth across the defensive positions – including defensive midfield.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that the Pars are interested in bringing in both free agent Robbie Crawford and Dundee United youngster Chris Mochrie.

Takeaways from Premier Sports Cup

It was largely positive, despite the disappointment of going out for the first time since the group stages were introduced.

A win over Alloa would have ensured progression – even on penalties.

The Pars were a solid defensive unit for most matches and created many chances.

The worry, which is the ultimate reason they are out, is that they missed too many.

James McPake saw the writing on the wall – even after 2-0 and 5-0 wins – and it led to a defeat in Dingwall and a draw with Alloa.

Aims for season

Win the league, it’s as simple as that.

Some Pars fans would maybe settle for runner-up to a better team over the course of the season – Falkirk aside.

In that scenario there would be massive pressure to come up through the play-offs.

Much of what Dunfermline can achieve will involve getting the right players in and being less profligate in front of goal.

Prediction

If they make the right signings and take their chances Dunfermline will be among the favourites for the title.

Queen of the South should be there or thereabout and have recruited well.

However, Falkirk have made what looks like a sound managerial appointment and have started excellently, topping their Premier Sports Cup section.

A two-horse race with their bitter rivals could be on the horizon for the Pars.