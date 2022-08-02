Angus anglers net £1,700 to take Maggie’s fishing fundraiser past £17k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fly-fishing pals have delivered another impressive haul of charity cash for Maggie’s Dundee after their latest competition on an Angus loch.

The event to raise money for the cancer support centre at Ninewells has been held at Rescobie, near Forfar for almost 15 years.

But this latest outing was particularly poignant after the death of the angler who dreamt up the fundraiser.

Couple’s gratitude to Maggie’s

Ron Hampton from Forfar was a boatman at Rescobie.

He wanted to use his love of the hobby to raise funds for Maggie’s after his wife was diagnosed with cancer and supported by the Dundee centre.

Although Ron later emigrated to Asia, the event continued with John Henderson and Jim Moncur leading its organisation.

Sadly, Ron died earlier this year, so his friends remembered him as they took to the water.

John Henderson said: “It’s a good fun day for a very good cause and we all enjoy it.

“Most of the anglers are from around Angus but we get annual visitors from Elgin, Falkirk and Stirling.

“We get great support from Central Industrial Services who are based in Stirling, as well as Neil Anderson at Angus Angling in Forfar.

“And Rescobie Loch Development Association give us the boats free of charge so we are always grateful to them.

“The anglers make a donation for the boats and then we raise other money through selling flies, lures and other equipment.

“This year we had 13 boats in the competition and 26 anglers taking part.

“It is a fun day, but you also want to do well and this year we had 75 trout weighing a total of 161 pounds,” said John.

“Last year it took place later in the year because of the pandemic, but we were able to return to the July date this time.

“It brought in £1,700 in total and that means that we’ve raised £17,000 from our 13 events.”