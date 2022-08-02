Angus anglers net £1,700 to take Maggie’s fishing fundraiser past £17k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus anglers net £1,700 to take Maggie’s fishing fundraiser past £17k

By Graham Brown
August 2 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 2 2022, 12.21pm
Organiser John Henderson and Maggie's Dundee volunteer Margaret McKay with the anglers at the Rescobie presentation. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Fly-fishing pals have delivered another impressive haul of charity cash for Maggie’s Dundee after their latest competition on an Angus loch.

The event to raise money for the cancer support centre at Ninewells has been held at Rescobie, near Forfar for almost 15 years.

But this latest outing was particularly poignant after the death of the angler who dreamt up the fundraiser.

Couple’s gratitude to Maggie’s

Ron Hampton from Forfar was a boatman at Rescobie.

He wanted to use his love of the hobby to raise funds for Maggie’s after his wife was diagnosed with cancer and supported by the Dundee centre.

Although Ron later emigrated to Asia, the event continued with John Henderson and Jim Moncur leading its organisation.

Sadly, Ron died earlier this year, so his friends remembered him as they took to the water.

John Henderson said: “It’s a good fun day for a very good cause and we all enjoy it.

“Most of the anglers are from around Angus but we get annual visitors from Elgin, Falkirk and Stirling.

“We get great support from Central Industrial Services who are based in Stirling, as well as Neil Anderson at Angus Angling in Forfar.

“And Rescobie Loch Development Association give us the boats free of charge so we are always grateful to them.

“The anglers make a donation for the boats and then we raise other money through selling flies, lures and other equipment.

“This year we had 13 boats in the competition and 26 anglers taking part.

“It is a fun day, but you also want to do well and this year we had 75 trout weighing a total of 161 pounds,” said John.

“Last year it took place later in the year because of the pandemic, but we were able to return to the July date this time.

“It brought in £1,700 in total and that means that we’ve raised £17,000 from our 13 events.”

