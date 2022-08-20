Montrose road closes after motorcycle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after crashing his motorbike on a busy Montrose road.

Police were called to attend the incident at North Esk Road on Saturday morning after the man came off his vehicle.

The road, which is part of the main thoroughfare north of the high street, had to be closed as police attended the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.45am on Saturday 20 August, to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle on North Esk Road, Montrose.

“One man, the driver of the motorcycle, has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

More to follow