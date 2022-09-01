Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot

By Neil Henderson
September 1 2022, 1.21pm
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

An injured walker has been airlifted to hospital from a remote Angus beauty spot after her daughter hiked for two-and-a-half hours to raise the alarm.

Tayside Police Mountain Rescue Team was called out shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, after being told the woman had suffered a suspected broken leg in the Loch Lee area.

It is understood the fall happened at around 2.30pm but, with no phone signal, the woman’s daughter was forced to walk about five miles to the nearest house to raise the alarm.

More than a dozen people, including police and mountain rescue volunteers, took part in the operation.

They used off-road vehicles to get within a kilometre of the injured woman before completing the rest of the journey on foot.

Medical assistance was then administered at the scene before the woman was winched to safety at around 9pm and taken to hospital.

The aircraft at the scene. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

Paul Morgan, team leader for Police Mountain Rescue Team (Tayside), told The Courier it was a challenging rescue to co-ordinate.

He said: “While it’s not uncommon to not get a mobile signal in the area, it is unusual that the daughter had to walk so far to reach the nearest house in order to raise the alarm.

“She had to walk for around two-and-a-half hours and cross approximately 8km of difficult terrain.

Woman airlifted to hospital more than 6 hours after fall

“We received the alert at 5.08pm and immediately assembled a team of both police and volunteer mountain rescuers to set off in search of the stranded individual.

“Due the length of time the walker had been exposed as well as the remote location and failing light a decision was made to being in air support.

“The helicopter arrived at around 8.30pm and she was lifted to safety about 30 minutes later before being taken to hospital.”

