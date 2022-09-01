Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An injured walker has been airlifted to hospital from a remote Angus beauty spot after her daughter hiked for two-and-a-half hours to raise the alarm.

Tayside Police Mountain Rescue Team was called out shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, after being told the woman had suffered a suspected broken leg in the Loch Lee area.

It is understood the fall happened at around 2.30pm but, with no phone signal, the woman’s daughter was forced to walk about five miles to the nearest house to raise the alarm.

More than a dozen people, including police and mountain rescue volunteers, took part in the operation.

They used off-road vehicles to get within a kilometre of the injured woman before completing the rest of the journey on foot.

Medical assistance was then administered at the scene before the woman was winched to safety at around 9pm and taken to hospital.

Paul Morgan, team leader for Police Mountain Rescue Team (Tayside), told The Courier it was a challenging rescue to co-ordinate.

He said: “While it’s not uncommon to not get a mobile signal in the area, it is unusual that the daughter had to walk so far to reach the nearest house in order to raise the alarm.

“She had to walk for around two-and-a-half hours and cross approximately 8km of difficult terrain.

Woman airlifted to hospital more than 6 hours after fall

“We received the alert at 5.08pm and immediately assembled a team of both police and volunteer mountain rescuers to set off in search of the stranded individual.

“Due the length of time the walker had been exposed as well as the remote location and failing light a decision was made to being in air support.

“The helicopter arrived at around 8.30pm and she was lifted to safety about 30 minutes later before being taken to hospital.”