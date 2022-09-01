Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taylor Wimpey has lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after seeing plans to build homes on Monifieth’s Victoria Street rejected.

The housebuilding giant had submitted a planning application to erect 50 houses last October.

The development was to be located between the current 330-home scheme at Victoria Grange and the A92, leading to the roundabout at Ethiebeaton Park.

Taylor Wimpey previously described the homes as a “logical” extension to the nearby Victoria Grange development.

It aims to provide a variety of homes, where 25% would be classed as affordable to buyers.

No land for more housing

The company have now put through an appeal, claiming that there isn’t enough land in the town to build more houses.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “We have submitted an appeal with the Scottish Government in respect of Angus Council planning committee’s refusal of our planning application in principle.

“We will keep the local community informed of the outcome of this appeal and our next steps.

“We lodged this appeal on the basis that, in our opinion, there is an insufficient supply of housing land to provide new homes in Monifieth over the next five-year period.

“The council in considering our planning application should have recognised this lack of available housing land and granted consent for our proposed development.”

The spokesperson added: “We firmly believe that a positive outcome will allow us to complete our master plan vision for our overall development in Monifieth.”

To gauge the community’s opinion on the development, the company held virtual consultation events.

The consultations provided residents with the opportunity to chat directly to Taylor Wimpey’s design team to provide feedback and comments on the proposed development.

In March, Angus Council issued a refusal notice to the company, confirming that the application had been rejected.

The council state in the notice that the development would have an “adverse impact” on the town’s setting.

It said: “It would not make efficient use of existing capacities of land, buildings and infrastructure including support for regeneration priorities; and it would not protect or enhance the landscape, specifically the landscape setting on Monifieth.”