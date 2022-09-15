Angus twins Iona and Amber get teenage kicks from sibling rivalry in the ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus twins Iona and Amber get teenage kicks from sibling rivalry in the ring

By Graham Brown
September 15 2022, 4.45pm
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym.
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Teenage Angus twins Amber and Iona Thomson are taking the world of kickboxing by storm.

And the Friockheim 17-year-olds are ready to face the best of the best in Italy next month.

The girls took up the sport when they were just nine years old.

Kickboxing twins Iona and Amber Thomson from Angus
Iona and Amber Thomson, 17, are two promising young kickboxers. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Since then they’ve fought their way to titles at Scottish, English, British and World level.

So they hope to put Angus on the map at the unified world showdown in the Tuscan city of Carrara a few weeks from now.

Skyaxe squad

The twins train with other Team Scotland kickboxers at Skyaxe in Dundee, where there is a strong squad of around 15 female fighters.

And although they compete at different weights, they have faced up to each other in previous events.

Teenage Angus kickboxers Amber and Iona Thomson
The team Scotland girls train at Skyaxe in Dundee. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“We’re the best of friends so if we have to compete against each other we just do our best and treat it like a normal fight ,” said Amber.

“Then when we come out of the ring we’re just back to being sisters.”

Impressive results

Amber is currently Scottish, English, British and World champion in the under 50kg category.

And Iona holds English and World titles in the U-55kg class.

Iona dipped out of the sport for a number of years.

Angus kickboxing twins Iona and Amber
Iona and Amber devote hours to their sport. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

But she got fed up sitting on the sidelines at competitions watching her sister pick off the opposition.

So she is now back with a vengeance too.

Mum Vicki said: “Iona always came to see her sister fight anyway.

“She would be watching the competitions and getting a bit excited about it, so she just decided to take it back up again.

“If there are not enough fighters in one category they sometimes move them up to the next weight, so there is a chance they will come up against each other.”

The girls spend hours in the gym in pursuit of success.

Both have left school and Iona is currently employed as a childminder.

Amber has recently completed a uniform services college course and has ambitions of joining the police.

Kickboxing Angus twins Amber and Iona Thomson from Friockheim
Amber and Iona are in training for their next big competition in Italy. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The Italy event follows the twins’ success at a major competition in Barnsley recently.

Amber took a gold and four bronze medals, while her sister won a gold and two silvers.

“Kickboxing is entirely self-funded so we are raising money to get to Italy next month,” said Iona.

Anyone wishing to support the girls can donate at www.facebook.com/donate/829897431336565/830197601306548/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Arbroath: DeVito’s bid for longer opening hours hits snag amid ‘sex shop’ confusion
0
Ewan Gurr at Dundee Foodbank
Dundee Foodbank founder: Queen's funeral 'not a reason to close vital frontline services'
0
Forfar Sheriff Court
Brechin brute assaulted woman and struggled with teenager
Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020 winners
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 returns next month to celebrate the best…
0
photo shows a family snapshot of Marion Sharp next to a photo of Queen Elezabeth II.
COURIER OPINION: Angus crematorium should know the Queen is not alone in deserving dignity…
0
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
LISTEN: How Liz Truss’ appointment as Conservative Party leader will affect local councils
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
'Our grief is no less than theirs': Family fury after Angus crematorium cancels 91-year-old…
2
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
136-house Muir Homes plan for Forfar's Westfield put on hold
0
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
LISTEN: The fiddle tune musician Sandy composed for the Queen on her final official…
0
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man taken to hospital after crash between motorbike and van in Angus
0

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
Amber and Iona Thomson training at Dundee's Skyaxe gym. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0