Angus twins Iona and Amber get teenage kicks from sibling rivalry in the ring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenage Angus twins Amber and Iona Thomson are taking the world of kickboxing by storm.

And the Friockheim 17-year-olds are ready to face the best of the best in Italy next month.

The girls took up the sport when they were just nine years old.

Since then they’ve fought their way to titles at Scottish, English, British and World level.

So they hope to put Angus on the map at the unified world showdown in the Tuscan city of Carrara a few weeks from now.

Skyaxe squad

The twins train with other Team Scotland kickboxers at Skyaxe in Dundee, where there is a strong squad of around 15 female fighters.

And although they compete at different weights, they have faced up to each other in previous events.

“We’re the best of friends so if we have to compete against each other we just do our best and treat it like a normal fight ,” said Amber.

“Then when we come out of the ring we’re just back to being sisters.”

Impressive results

Amber is currently Scottish, English, British and World champion in the under 50kg category.

And Iona holds English and World titles in the U-55kg class.

Iona dipped out of the sport for a number of years.

But she got fed up sitting on the sidelines at competitions watching her sister pick off the opposition.

So she is now back with a vengeance too.

Mum Vicki said: “Iona always came to see her sister fight anyway.

“She would be watching the competitions and getting a bit excited about it, so she just decided to take it back up again.

“If there are not enough fighters in one category they sometimes move them up to the next weight, so there is a chance they will come up against each other.”

The girls spend hours in the gym in pursuit of success.

Both have left school and Iona is currently employed as a childminder.

Amber has recently completed a uniform services college course and has ambitions of joining the police.

The Italy event follows the twins’ success at a major competition in Barnsley recently.

Amber took a gold and four bronze medals, while her sister won a gold and two silvers.

“Kickboxing is entirely self-funded so we are raising money to get to Italy next month,” said Iona.

Anyone wishing to support the girls can donate at www.facebook.com/donate/829897431336565/830197601306548/