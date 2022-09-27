Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 27 2022, 7.35pm
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie Tyres.

A Carnoustie business has been broken into five times in the last seven weeks, costing the owner thousands of pounds.

Carnoustie Tyres in Barry Road was targetted again on Sunday with the business’s car wash and air / vacuum machine broken into and damaged.

Business owner David Tindall said he is “absolutely sickened” by the latest break-in.

Police appeal

Police Scotland are now appealing for help to try to trace two teenagers they believe to be responsible.

Speaking on social media Mr Tindall said: “I am absolutely sickened at the fact we have had our car wash and air / vacuum machine broken into yet again .

“That’s now five times in the last seven weeks .

Carnoustie Tyres has been broken into five times in the past seven weeks.

“I’m seriously considering removing them. There is never more than a few pounds in the machines but the cost of the damage is now in the thousands. ”

Mr Tindall added: “The latest break in happened on Sunday at 10pm and the CCTV footage show two youths causing damage and trying to get into the machine.

“I’m hoping someone recognises them and gets in touch with their names or information so we can at the very least shame them and their parents as there is no excuse or justification for this criminal behaviour.”

Teens sought in connection with the break-in

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they are appealing for information regarding the break in.

He said: “Officers in Carnoustie are appealing for information regarding a break in to a power wash at Carnoustie Tyres, Barry Road, which occurred at about 10pm on Sunday.

“As part of the enquiry officers are looking to trace two males aged about 15 – 19 years who were in the area around the time of the offence.

“The first male is described as thin build wearing a grey and black North Face jacket with the hood up, shorts with white trainers.

“The second male is described as thin build wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black jacket with white motif on left arm and hood up.”

He added: “Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to call please on 101 quoting reference CR/0076577/22.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council was among the local authorities McGill carried out work for.
Angus officials give assurance over council house smoke alarm contract following McGill collapse
0
Students Anna Cambridge and Jude Lee with Florence Rogers, St Andrews University PhD student, and English teacher George Connor. Pic credit: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading…
1
Children running in forest at Monikie Country Park.
10 free or low-cost family activities in Angus for the October school holidays
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 27092022. Courier Daily Main Art . Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 26/09/2022
LISTEN: How two new developments in Dundee could bring more tourists to the city
Ken Pringle remembers when Nazis bombed Birkhill in Angus.
'The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill': Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation
0
The spectacular view looking north from the top of the Forth Bridge. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
VIDEO: The amazing Forth Bridge views from 360-feet up for Barnardo's Scotland thrillseekers
0
Kaigan Carrie and Rob Hosking have launched Rise Of Happiness magazine.
Angus couple launch free magazine after 'living for days off' made them unhappy
1
One of the posters (right) that was put up at Monikie Country Park.
'Malicious' posters about 'dangerous persons' put up at Angus country park
0
Arbroath Town Mission will become a vaccination centre. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus vaccination clinics: Forfar and Arbroath moving next month but no change at Montrose…
Ryan Cooper was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court for the attack on his 16-year-old girlfriend.
Tayside man, 21, bit terrified 16-year-old girlfriend's face in degrading attack

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care home?
0

Editor's Picks