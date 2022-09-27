Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Carnoustie business has been broken into five times in the last seven weeks, costing the owner thousands of pounds.

Carnoustie Tyres in Barry Road was targetted again on Sunday with the business’s car wash and air / vacuum machine broken into and damaged.

Business owner David Tindall said he is “absolutely sickened” by the latest break-in.

Police appeal

Police Scotland are now appealing for help to try to trace two teenagers they believe to be responsible.

Speaking on social media Mr Tindall said: “I am absolutely sickened at the fact we have had our car wash and air / vacuum machine broken into yet again .

“That’s now five times in the last seven weeks .

“I’m seriously considering removing them. There is never more than a few pounds in the machines but the cost of the damage is now in the thousands. ”

Mr Tindall added: “The latest break in happened on Sunday at 10pm and the CCTV footage show two youths causing damage and trying to get into the machine.

“I’m hoping someone recognises them and gets in touch with their names or information so we can at the very least shame them and their parents as there is no excuse or justification for this criminal behaviour.”

Teens sought in connection with the break-in

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they are appealing for information regarding the break in.

He said: “Officers in Carnoustie are appealing for information regarding a break in to a power wash at Carnoustie Tyres, Barry Road, which occurred at about 10pm on Sunday.

“As part of the enquiry officers are looking to trace two males aged about 15 – 19 years who were in the area around the time of the offence.

“The first male is described as thin build wearing a grey and black North Face jacket with the hood up, shorts with white trainers.

“The second male is described as thin build wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black jacket with white motif on left arm and hood up.”

He added: “Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to call please on 101 quoting reference CR/0076577/22.”