27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside and Fife at Dunhill Links

Celebrities came to the fore as the Dunhill Links Championship got under way in Tayside and Fife on Thursday.

Hollywood legend Bill Murray, TV star Piers Morgan and US actress Kathryn Newton were among the famous faces on the fairways of Carnoustie.

And singer Ronan Keating, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and former Genesis star Mike Rutherford graced the greens of the Old Course in St Andrews.

The tournament takes place at both venues, as well as Kingsbarns in Fife, until Sunday.

A number of well-known amateurs from the worlds of acting, music, sport and business team up with some of golf’s biggest names to compete for the championship trophy.

Fans’ favourite Rory McIlroy, this year’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 2019 Open victor Shane Lowry led the professional line-up.

Dunhill celebrities in St Andrews and Carnoustie

Journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan posed with fans during his round at Carnoustie.

He has been staying in St Andrews this week, where he enjoyed a dinner at the town’s Seafood Ristorante on Wednesday with fellow players, including ex-England cricket star Kevin Pietersen.

And former Boyzone star Ronan Keating has been driving around town in a bright yellow Bentley.

The 45-year-old attracted the largest crowd at the Old Course after delighting fans by allowing selfies during a pre-game practice.

Meanwhile, US actress Kathryn Newton was excited to get in to the swing of the competition with her professional partner Matt Wallace.

And she showed the form which could have taken her into the professional game.

The 25-year-old, who starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies and Netflix teen drama series The Society, was set to challenge for a place in the 2012 US Women’s Open.

But she withdrew from qualifying after getting her big screen break.

Other celebrities taking part include Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, singer Huey Lewis and Linkin Park bassist Dave Farrell.

From the world of sport, five-time Olympic rowing gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave, England cricketer Joe Root and Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko are taking part.

And former New York mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is also involved.

Courier photographers Steve Brown and Gareth Jennings captured some of the celebrity action at Carnoustie and St Andrews.