27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside and Fife at Dunhill Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside and Fife at Dunhill Links

By Graham Brown and Claire Warrender
September 29 2022, 6.19pm Updated: September 29 2022, 7.02pm
A Carnoustie selfie as Kathryn Newton prepares to start her Dunhill Links Championship. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
A Carnoustie selfie as Kathryn Newton prepares to start her Dunhill Links Championship. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Celebrities came to the fore as the Dunhill Links Championship got under way in Tayside and Fife on Thursday.

Hollywood legend Bill Murray, TV star Piers Morgan and US actress Kathryn Newton were among the famous faces on the fairways of Carnoustie.

Actor Bill Murray getting into the spirit of the game at Carnoustie.

And singer Ronan Keating, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and former Genesis star Mike Rutherford graced the greens of the Old Course in St Andrews.

The tournament takes place at both venues, as well as Kingsbarns in Fife, until Sunday.

A number of well-known amateurs from the worlds of acting, music, sport and business team up with some of golf’s biggest names to compete for the championship trophy.

Fans’ favourite Rory McIlroy, this year’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 2019 Open victor Shane Lowry led the professional line-up.

Dunhill celebrities in St Andrews and Carnoustie

Journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan posed with fans during his round at Carnoustie.

He has been staying in St Andrews this week, where he enjoyed a dinner at the town’s Seafood Ristorante on Wednesday with fellow players, including ex-England cricket star Kevin Pietersen.

Piers Morgan enjoyed his meal at The Seafood Ristorante.

And former Boyzone star Ronan Keating has been driving around town in a bright yellow Bentley.

The 45-year-old attracted the largest crowd at the Old Course after delighting fans by allowing selfies during a pre-game practice.

Meanwhile, US actress Kathryn Newton was excited to get in to the swing of the competition with her professional partner Matt Wallace.

And she showed the form which could have taken her into the professional game.

Kathryn Newton was raring to go.

The 25-year-old, who starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies and Netflix teen drama series The Society, was set to challenge for a place in the 2012 US Women’s Open.

But she withdrew from qualifying after getting her big screen break.

Other celebrities taking part include Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, singer Huey Lewis and Linkin Park bassist Dave Farrell.

From the world of sport, five-time Olympic rowing gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave, England cricketer Joe Root and Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko are taking part.

And former New York mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is also involved.

Courier photographers Steve Brown and Gareth Jennings captured some of the celebrity action at Carnoustie and St Andrews.

Bill Murray at Dunhill Links
A quick coffee for Bill Murray before taking to the Angus fairways.
Michael Bloomberg at Dunhill Links
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg limbering up.
Singer and presenter Ronan Keating waves while playing with Keane’s Tom Chaplin.
Piers Morgan
An Angus fan grabs a selfie with Piers Morgan.
Former Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics guitarist Mike Rutherford picks a club.
Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry likes his opening effort.
Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave in action.
Kathryn Newton
US actress Kathryn Newton about to get her round going.
Tom Chaplin takes a shot.
2018 Carnoustie Open winner Francesco Molinari and Italian countryman and footballer Gianfranco Zola.
Linkin Park’s Dave Farrell checks his score.
Bill Murray at Dunhill Links.
Groundhog Day star Bill Murray on the tee.
Celtic legend Dermot Desmond getting in the swing.
Cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
Crowds gather to watch Ronan Keating.
Kathryn Newton Dunhill Links
Kathryn Newton grabs a memento before starting at Carnoustie.
Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres contemplates his next shot.
Piers Morgan at Carnoustie
Piers Morgan poses for fans before starting at Carnoustie.
Sir Steve Redgrave tees off.
Bill Murray at Dunhill Links
‘It went that way, Bill’
Dragon’s Den judge Peter Jones takes his shot.
Rory McIlroy’s dad Gerry enjoys a laugh.
Mike Rutherford takes on the Swilcan Burn.
Huey Lewis enjoys a chinwag on the Old Course.
Dermot Desmond discusses his next shot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Drone trials will take-off across Angus for the next eight weeks. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee
Piers Morgan.
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Friday confirmed
US movie star Bill Murray on the tee at Carnoustie. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Bill Murray relives comedy role as Dunhill Links tees off – before cameo for…
St Cyrus beach in Montrose.
Major search operation at St Cyrus beach called off
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
Brownlie Gillon built a successful agricultural business in Angus and Perthshire.
Brownlie Gillon made his mark on farming in Angus and Perthshire
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 29092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Grahic Date; 27/09/2022
LISTEN: The troublesome results of The Courier's sleep study
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big - starting with a land grab on…
15

Most Read

1
MPs are taking their oaths after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause
2
Goe Wheeler outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine
3
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
4
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
6
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…
7
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
8
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
15
9
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
10
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time

More from The Courier

Gavin Liddell.
Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee
James McPake is preparing for the visit of Peterhead.
James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number…
Rory McIlroy hurdles the ditch at the 12th during his 68 at Carnoustie.
Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions
Drone trials will take-off across Angus for the next eight weeks. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — One final hit and abusive texts

Editor's Picks