Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash that closed the A90 at Laurencekirk.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Dundee to Aberdeen road at around 11.45am on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the southbound lane but the road was closed in both directions for about two hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Road fully reopened

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.45 am on Tuesday, police and emergency services were called to a two vehicle road crash on the A90 southbound at Laurencekirk.

“One woman, the driver and only occupant of one of the cars involved, has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The road has now fully reopened.