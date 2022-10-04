SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Dundee on the road again and Kelty Hearts to host Linfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Dundee on the road again and Kelty Hearts to host Linfield

By Scott Lorimer
October 4 2022, 1.22pm Updated: October 4 2022, 2.31pm
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal in Dundee's 3-0 win over The New Saints.
Dundee have been handed another away tie in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy draw.

Gary Bowyer’s men overcame Welsh side The New Saints in the previous round, but will not have to travel quite as far this time around.

The Dark Blues have been paired against League One Falkirk, whom they have already played in the Premier Sports Cup in September.

Elsewhere, there was no cross-borders trip for any of the Scottish teams with Linfield, the only side from outwith the SPFL, being handed a trip to Fife.

David Healy’s team will face Kelty Hearts.

Raith Rover's triumphed in the SPFL Trust Trophy in Airdrie.
Current holders Raith Rovers have been handed a home tie against Championship rivals Morton.

The Starks Park side saw off Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium in the last round.

Should Dunfermline get past Celtic B, James McPake’s side will take a trip to Angus to face Arbroath.

The East End Park outfit’s rearranged clash with the Hoops will take place on Tuesday November 15.

And Montrose, who saw off a Kilmarnock B side in an entertaining clash, have been been drawn away against Queen’s Park.

The ties will take place on the weekend of December 10/11 with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Ticket details will be announced by the clubs in due course.

The draw in full

Raith Rovers v Greenock Morton

Kelty Hearts v Linfied

Queen’s Park v Montrose

Arbroath v Dunfermline or Celtic B

Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Falkirk v Dundee

Elgin City v Clyde

Hamilton or Rangers B v Inverness

 

Tags

