SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Dundee on the road again and Kelty Hearts to host Linfield

Dundee have been handed another away tie in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy draw.

Gary Bowyer’s men overcame Welsh side The New Saints in the previous round, but will not have to travel quite as far this time around.

The Dark Blues have been paired against League One Falkirk, whom they have already played in the Premier Sports Cup in September.

Elsewhere, there was no cross-borders trip for any of the Scottish teams with Linfield, the only side from outwith the SPFL, being handed a trip to Fife.

David Healy’s team will face Kelty Hearts.

Current holders Raith Rovers have been handed a home tie against Championship rivals Morton.

The Starks Park side saw off Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium in the last round.

Should Dunfermline get past Celtic B, James McPake’s side will take a trip to Angus to face Arbroath.

The East End Park outfit’s rearranged clash with the Hoops will take place on Tuesday November 15.

And Montrose, who saw off a Kilmarnock B side in an entertaining clash, have been been drawn away against Queen’s Park.

The ties will take place on the weekend of December 10/11 with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Ticket details will be announced by the clubs in due course.

The draw in full

Raith Rovers v Greenock Morton

Kelty Hearts v Linfied

Queen’s Park v Montrose

Arbroath v Dunfermline or Celtic B

Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Falkirk v Dundee

Elgin City v Clyde

Hamilton or Rangers B v Inverness