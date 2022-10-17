Angus sex abuse victims given fresh hope at justice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Victims of abuse at an Angus residential school have been given new hope in their quest for justice after a Courier investigation.

In “Abused on Holiday”, we revealed testimonies of ex-pupils who say they were mentally, physically and sexually abused at Fornethy House Residential School in Angus.

In the investigation, victims also expressed outrage that cases like Fornethy House have been excluded from Redress, a scheme for victims of historic child abuse in Scotland.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has responded to the investigation and criticism of Redress scheme to clarify that victims can apply.

Victims however still say the Scottish Government is making it difficult to seek justice.

Reacting to our investigation, Mr Swinney said: “I met with a number of survivors of Fornethy House over the summer and heard their accounts of the abuse they experienced and their concerns regarding eligibility criteria for the scheme.

“This abuse should never have happened and I would like to note my deepest gratitude to these women for finding the strength to share their experiences.”

Row over Redress

The criticism surrounding Redress comes after victims of Fornethy House were told their stay at the residential school was classified as “short-term care for the purposes of respite or holiday care” – which is excluded from the Redress Scheme.

Mr Swinney leads Redress which was formed to “recognise and acknowledge what happened, and the harm this abuse caused” in relation to incidents in care settings.

In response to victims of Fornethy House abuse being left off Redress, the Deputy First Minister said that some victims might be eligible.

Mr Swinney said: “While Scotland’s Redress Scheme is primarily for those vulnerable children who were in long-term residential care, often isolated with limited or no contact with their families, the exceptions to eligibility do not represent a blanket exclusion against those who were abused in short-term holiday or respite care settings, such as Fornethy House, from making an application to the scheme.

“In my discussions with Fornethy House survivors it was made clear that the circumstances in which individuals came to be in short term respite or holiday care vary with each case, therefore it is not possible to determine the eligibility for the group as a whole.

“The independent decision makers Redress Scotland will take into account all of the facts and circumstances of each applicant to determine if they are eligible.”

Abuse victims want heard

A total of 166 people have brought civil claims against Glasgow City Council, who once owned and operated Fornethy House.

Elaine McLaughlin, now 64, revealed to the Courier how she was sexually abused at Fornethy House.

She is one of the victims who – under the current description of Redress – would not qualify for the schemes compensation.

Elaine said: “I believe the government are making it as difficult as possible for woman to get any form of justice.

“The government don’t see those that were at Fornethy residential school for six weeks of hell worthy of Redress.

“For people that want Redress they have to go through so many hoops and if you don’t have the proof you get stopped before you even start. When records have been hidden and destroyed who knows.

“I believe there is so much more to Fornethy residential school that has been well hidden from the public.”

Elaine concluded: “We want to be heard, listened to and trust what we’re saying. We want justice.”

Glasgow City council said: “The council has been working with the police during their investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further while this investigation is ongoing as well as the ongoing litigation which would make meetings with individuals difficult at this time as well as the litigation”.