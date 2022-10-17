Angus sex abuse victims given fresh hope at justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus sex abuse victims given fresh hope at justice

By Brendan Duggan
October 17 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 17 2022, 11.39am
Elaine McLaughlin and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
Elaine McLaughlin and John Swinney.

Victims of abuse at an Angus residential school have been given new hope in their quest for justice after a Courier investigation.

In “Abused on Holiday”, we revealed testimonies of ex-pupils who say they were mentally, physically and sexually abused at Fornethy House Residential School in Angus.

In the investigation, victims also expressed outrage that cases like Fornethy House have been excluded from Redress, a scheme for victims of historic child abuse in Scotland.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has responded to the investigation and criticism of Redress scheme to clarify that victims can apply.

Victims however still say the Scottish Government is making it difficult to seek justice.

Reacting to our investigation, Mr Swinney said: “I met with a number of survivors of Fornethy House over the summer and heard their accounts of the abuse they experienced and their concerns regarding eligibility criteria for the scheme.

“This abuse should never have happened and I would like to note my deepest gratitude to these women for finding the strength to share their experiences.”

Row over Redress

The criticism surrounding Redress comes after victims of Fornethy House were told their stay at the residential school was classified as “short-term care for the purposes of respite or holiday care” – which is excluded from the Redress Scheme.

Mr Swinney leads Redress which was formed to “recognise and acknowledge what happened, and the harm this abuse caused” in relation to incidents in care settings.

In response to victims of Fornethy House abuse being left off Redress, the Deputy First Minister said that some victims might be eligible.

Mr Swinney said: “While Scotland’s Redress Scheme is primarily for those vulnerable children who were in long-term residential care, often isolated with limited or no contact with their families, the exceptions to eligibility do not represent a blanket exclusion against those who were abused in short-term holiday or respite care settings, such as Fornethy House, from making an application to the scheme.

“In my discussions with Fornethy House survivors it was made clear that the circumstances in which individuals came to be in short term respite or holiday care vary with each case, therefore it is not possible to determine the eligibility for the group as a whole.

“The independent decision makers Redress Scotland will take into account all of the facts and circumstances of each applicant to determine if they are eligible.”

Abuse victims want heard

A total of 166 people have brought civil claims against Glasgow City Council, who once owned and operated Fornethy House.

Elaine McLaughlin, now 64, revealed to the Courier how she was sexually abused at Fornethy House.

She is one of the victims who – under the current description of Redress – would not qualify for the schemes compensation.

Elaine McLaughlin, age 64 & 10.
Elaine McLaughlin, age 64 & 10. Portrait by Mhairi Edwards.

Elaine said: “I believe the government are making it as difficult as possible for woman to get any form of justice.

“The government don’t see those that were at Fornethy residential school for six weeks of hell worthy of Redress.

“For people that want Redress they have to go through so many hoops and if you don’t have the proof you get stopped before you even start. When records have been hidden and destroyed who knows.

“I believe there is so much more to Fornethy residential school that has been well hidden from the public.”

Elaine concluded: “We want to be heard, listened to and trust what we’re saying. We want justice.”

Glasgow City council said: “The council has been working with the police during their investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further while this investigation is ongoing as well as the ongoing litigation which would make meetings with individuals difficult at this time as well as the litigation”.

