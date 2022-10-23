Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bid to overturn a planning refusal to convert an Angus mortgage office into a takeaway has failed.

In May, Angus planners blocked the plan for the empty office in Barry Road, Carnoustie.

Mohammed Sarwar planned a 26-seat Poppadoms restaurant and carry-out in the former Mortgage Brokers Scotland premises.

It sits near the junction with Victoria Street.

The takeaway would have offered Indian cuisine, pies, pizza, burgers and kebabs.

Mr Sarwar said an ATM cash machine at the business would stay.

Local objections

But the bid drew more than a dozen objections from locals.

And planning officials said it was in breach of local policy.

Mr Sarwar appealed the ruling to the council’s development management review committee.

He argued the plan was in keeping with the sporadic nature of retail units along Barry Road.

But there were 13 objections to the application.

Opponents included Douglas Balbirnie of Barry Road.

He wrote: “I object to the plan for several reasons; excess traffic, less parking for residents, the smell from the kitchen, rubbish in garden from previous experience, attraction for vermin and noise from customers.

“This is a residential area, it would be better placed in town. I personally think it is not a suitable place for restaurant.”

And neighbour Ronnie Dent added: “This is a residential area, with many surrounding houses occupied by elderly residents.

“Parking is already limited and with the noise created by customers of proposed plan this would definitely lead to greater congestion and disruption to nearby households.”

Councillors united

The appeal went before Angus development management review councillors.

And they unanimously backed planning chiefs who said it broke local planning policy.

Councillor Brenda Durno said: “I agree with the officers on this.

“It would introduce a night-time economy into a residential area.”

Committee colleague Kenny Braes added: “While there have been 13 letters of objection there are no letters of support.

“That would indicate to me there isn’t a huge perceived need within the community for what would be provided from this location.

“It’s contrary to policy and I see no compelling reason to overturn the officers’ decision.”