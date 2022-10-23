Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

By Graham Brown
October 23 2022, 7.30am
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google

A bid to overturn a planning refusal to convert an Angus mortgage office into a takeaway has failed.

In May, Angus planners blocked the plan for the empty office in Barry Road, Carnoustie.

Mohammed Sarwar planned a 26-seat Poppadoms restaurant and carry-out in the former Mortgage Brokers Scotland premises.

It sits near the junction with Victoria Street.

The takeaway would have offered Indian cuisine, pies, pizza, burgers and kebabs.

Mr Sarwar said an ATM cash machine at the business would stay.

Local objections

But the bid drew more than a dozen objections from locals.

And planning officials said it was in breach of local policy.

Mr Sarwar appealed the ruling to the council’s development management review committee.

He argued the plan was in keeping with the sporadic nature of retail units along Barry Road.

But there were 13 objections to the application.

Opponents included Douglas Balbirnie of Barry Road.

He wrote: “I object to the plan for several reasons; excess traffic, less parking for residents, the smell from the kitchen, rubbish in garden from previous experience, attraction for vermin and noise from customers.

Barry Road Carnoustie
Parking in the vicinity was raised as a concern by objectors. Image: Google

“This is a residential area, it would be better placed in town. I personally think it is not a suitable place for restaurant.”

And neighbour Ronnie Dent added: “This is a residential area, with many surrounding houses occupied by elderly residents.

“Parking is already limited and with the noise created by customers of proposed plan this would definitely lead to greater congestion and disruption to nearby households.”

Councillors united

The appeal went before Angus development management review councillors.

And they unanimously backed planning chiefs who said it broke local planning policy.

Councillor Brenda Durno said: “I agree with the officers on this.

“It would introduce a night-time economy into a residential area.”

Committee colleague Kenny Braes added: “While there have been 13 letters of objection there are no letters of support.

“That would indicate to me there isn’t a huge perceived need within the community for what would be provided from this location.

“It’s contrary to policy and I see no compelling reason to overturn the officers’ decision.”

