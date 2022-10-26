Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A90 near Forfar.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Wednesday on the southbound carriageway, near the junction with Dundee Road.

Two vehicles were involved.

The A90 was restricted and the slip road closed as a result, causing tailbacks in the area.

Police Scotland called to scene

Traffic Scotland said the road had been cleared just after 4.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday police and emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the A90 southbound at the Lochlands junction, Forfar.

“Two people have been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“There are no further details at this time.”