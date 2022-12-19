Forfar leisure centre finally reduced to rubble as six-year Lochside saga ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar leisure centre finally reduced to rubble as six-year Lochside saga ends

By Graham Brown
December 19 2022, 5.15pm Updated: December 20 2022, 2.39pm
Lochside leisure centre has finally been cleared. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Lochside leisure centre has finally been cleared. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

It’s been a lengthy, bitter – and costly – saga.

But finally Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre has been reduced to rubble.

Nearly six years after being replaced by facilities at the £38 million Forfar community campus, the centre is all but gone.

Lochside centre before demolition
Lochside before the bulldozers moved in. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Project began in October

Demolition crews started work in earnest around a month ago to bring the 47-year-old building down.

And this is all that remains of the centre which welcomed everyone from generations of Forfarians to a Hollywood A-lister in its time.

Lochside leisure centre
A tiny corner of Lochside leisure centre is all that remains. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Lochside leisure centre in Forfar.
The front of the centre now has a view to Forfar Loch beyond. Image|: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Lochside leisure centre Forfar
All that remains of the 47-year-old centre. Image: Graham Brown/ DC Thomson.
The popular playpark beside the former centre will stay shut until the spring. Image: Graham Brown/ DC Thomson.
Demolition started in earnest last month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A decade ago, Corpse Bride Helena Bonham Carter and her then husband Tim Burton had a Hogmanay 5-a-side kickabout at Lochside on a New Year visit to Angus.

But it will take until the spring for the site beside Forfar Loch Country Park to be landscaped and restored as Forfar common good ground.

And while the huge sports hall, squash courts and other facilities has been razed, part of the centre has been saved for posterity.

A plaque marking Lochside’s opening by the then Earl of Strathmore in April 1975 was saved by demolition crews before they tore the centre down.

Court fight

Scotland’s highest civil court made a landmark ruling around the building after two town businessmen tried to stop it being knocked down.

Mark Guild and Donald Stewart said they wanted to see it kept for community use.

They won the battle when the Court of Session ruled in their favour.

Businessmen Mark Guild (left) and Donald Stewart fought the demolition plan. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

It forced the council to carry out a formal community consultation to decide Lochside’s future.

But those hoping to see the centre spared lost the war when no interested parties came forward to take it on.

And on December 16 2021, councillors finally voted to bring in the wrecking ball.

There were further delays in the demolition project.

The council held off on sealing off the site until after the Angus tattie holidays.

But the adjacent playpark will remain out of bounds until spring while the site clearance and landscaping continues.

How much has the saga cost?

The final Lochside bill will become clear once the site is fully cleared and returned to the country park.

But demolition alone has come in at £650,000 – £150,000 more than Angus Council had estimated.

It also previously emerged the council was spending around £1,000-a-week on other costs including services and keeping it secure.

