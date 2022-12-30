Arbroath Skilz Academy close to opening community astro field of dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath Skilz Academy close to opening community astro field of dreams

By Graham Brown
December 30 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 30 2022, 9.11am
Arbroath's new community astro is beside the town sports centre. Image: Skilz Academy/sportscotland
Arbroath's new community astro is beside the town sports centre. Image: Skilz Academy/sportscotland

Arbroath is about to kick off a new era for local sport with the opening of a new town 3G pitch.

Despite being the biggest burgh in Angus it has languished behind other communities as the only one without an astroturf facility.

The old plastic pitch at Arbroath Sports Centre was branded ‘dangerous’.

It prompted Skilz Academy to launch a campaign four years ago to create a new facility.

And a near £55,000 helping hand has taken the group close to the goal of opening the pitch.

Sportscotland boost

It received the money from sportscotland’s sport facilities fund.

Skilz Academy said there was a clear appetite for facilities to allow more young people, particularly those from deprived backgrounds and people with a disability, to take part in free activities all-year round.

Angus councillors agreed a 99-year, £1-per-annum lease back in December 2020.

So despite delays to the project, Skilz Academy chief executive Mark Anderson is delighted the pitch opening is on the horizon.

“We are so very grateful to Sportscotland for the funding to ensure we could complete the Arbroath community astro,” he said.

“Arbroath is the largest town in Angus and has been without a usable astroturf facility for several years.

Arbroath 3G pitch
The floodlit facility is almost ready to open. Image: Skilz Academy/sportscotland

“Skilz has worked tirelessly on this project for four years and we are delighted to be opening early 2023 to ensure our local community has a facility to be proud of.

“This will allow so many opportunities for various groups across our town and surrounding area to participate in sports and physical wellbeing throughout the year. “We have a working group to ensure our community has a voice in how this facility is run.

“A community astro for the community and run by the community – without Sportscotland this would not have been possible.”

Scotland-wide support

The Arbroath project was one of 12 community schemes to share almost £820,000.

The Scottish Canoe Association was also a big winner in the latest funding round.

It received £100,000 to help create an outdoor multi-sports hub at Grandtully in Perthshire.

Forbes Dunlop, acting chief executive of sportscotland said: “The ambition behind the projects receiving investment in this latest round of sport facilities funding is inspiring, particularly as we are facing exceptionally challenging times with significant financial pressures at all levels.

“We know, however, that sport and physical activity have an important role to play in bringing communities together and building resilience.

“Thanks to the continued commitment of our local partners more people will have an opportunity to become physically active and feel part of their local community.”

The fund gives priority to projects that widen access to participation, particularly in rural areas or areas of deprivation and for under-represented groups.

