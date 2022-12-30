Arbroath Skilz Academy close to opening community astro field of dreams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath is about to kick off a new era for local sport with the opening of a new town 3G pitch.

Despite being the biggest burgh in Angus it has languished behind other communities as the only one without an astroturf facility.

The old plastic pitch at Arbroath Sports Centre was branded ‘dangerous’.

It prompted Skilz Academy to launch a campaign four years ago to create a new facility.

And a near £55,000 helping hand has taken the group close to the goal of opening the pitch.

Sportscotland boost

It received the money from sportscotland’s sport facilities fund.

Skilz Academy said there was a clear appetite for facilities to allow more young people, particularly those from deprived backgrounds and people with a disability, to take part in free activities all-year round.

Angus councillors agreed a 99-year, £1-per-annum lease back in December 2020.

So despite delays to the project, Skilz Academy chief executive Mark Anderson is delighted the pitch opening is on the horizon.

“We are so very grateful to Sportscotland for the funding to ensure we could complete the Arbroath community astro,” he said.

“Arbroath is the largest town in Angus and has been without a usable astroturf facility for several years.

“Skilz has worked tirelessly on this project for four years and we are delighted to be opening early 2023 to ensure our local community has a facility to be proud of.

“This will allow so many opportunities for various groups across our town and surrounding area to participate in sports and physical wellbeing throughout the year. “We have a working group to ensure our community has a voice in how this facility is run.

“A community astro for the community and run by the community – without Sportscotland this would not have been possible.”

Scotland-wide support

The Arbroath project was one of 12 community schemes to share almost £820,000.

The Scottish Canoe Association was also a big winner in the latest funding round.

It received £100,000 to help create an outdoor multi-sports hub at Grandtully in Perthshire.

Forbes Dunlop, acting chief executive of sportscotland said: “The ambition behind the projects receiving investment in this latest round of sport facilities funding is inspiring, particularly as we are facing exceptionally challenging times with significant financial pressures at all levels.

“We know, however, that sport and physical activity have an important role to play in bringing communities together and building resilience.

“Thanks to the continued commitment of our local partners more people will have an opportunity to become physically active and feel part of their local community.”

The fund gives priority to projects that widen access to participation, particularly in rural areas or areas of deprivation and for under-represented groups.