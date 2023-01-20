Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in

By Neil Henderson
January 20 2023, 6.53pm Updated: January 20 2023, 7.04pm
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS

Thieves have struck at Links Park, home of Montrose Football Club making off with a quantity of cash and other items.

The break in occurred at the club’s building on Wellington Street sometime between 10pm on Thursday, and 7.15am this morning.

Police say a three-figure sum of money, a cash box, alcohol, mixers as well as household products were stolen in the raid.

Officers investigating the incident have now appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has information to come forward.

Police Constable Ross McIntyre of Montrose Police Station said : “A green bucket with wheels was also stolen and it is likely those involved used the bucket to remove the stolen items from the building.

“This could potentially have made some noise in the local area.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information or knows who was responsible for the break in at Montrose Football Club  to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference 0633 of January 20.”

