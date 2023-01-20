Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thieves have struck at Links Park, home of Montrose Football Club making off with a quantity of cash and other items.

The break in occurred at the club’s building on Wellington Street sometime between 10pm on Thursday, and 7.15am this morning.

Police say a three-figure sum of money, a cash box, alcohol, mixers as well as household products were stolen in the raid.

Officers investigating the incident have now appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has information to come forward.

Police Constable Ross McIntyre of Montrose Police Station said : “A green bucket with wheels was also stolen and it is likely those involved used the bucket to remove the stolen items from the building.

“This could potentially have made some noise in the local area.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information or knows who was responsible for the break in at Montrose Football Club to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference 0633 of January 20.”