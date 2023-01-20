Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United youngster Darren Watson has become the third Tannadice youngster to complete a January loan move to Forfar.

Winger Watson, 19, is the Station Park club’s sixth January signing as they bolster their squad to push for the League Two play-offs.

He joins defender Adam Hutchinson and and midfielder Finn Robson in joining Ray McKinnon’s side.

🔁 Academy graduate Darren Watson will join @ForfarAthletic on loan until the end of the season Good luck at Station Park, Darren 👊 👇 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 20, 2023

Watson has starred nine times for United’s first team and spent the latter part of last season on loan at East Fife.

But that was curtailed by a foot injury and has halted his progress this term.

He recently returned to full fitness to star for Dundee United’s B team and will continue his development at the Angus side.

🦁 Academy graduate Darren Watson, who recently returned to action after a long-term foot injury, speaks to DUTV following this afternoon's @cinchUK Reserve League Cup match against Livingston#OurAcademy | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/DuQJEEKaYN — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 10, 2023

Watson is Forfar’s second capture this week, with Max Gillies arriving on loan from Queen’s Park.

Forfar have also given a one-year contract extension to influential defender Andy Munro.

Munro has penned a deal that will see him remain with Loons until 2024.