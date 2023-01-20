Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch

By Ewan Smith
January 20 2023, 7.28pm
Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS

Dundee United youngster Darren Watson has become the third Tannadice youngster to complete a January loan move to Forfar.

Winger Watson, 19, is the Station Park club’s sixth January signing as they bolster their squad to push for the League Two play-offs.

He joins defender Adam Hutchinson and and midfielder Finn Robson in joining Ray McKinnon’s side.

Watson has starred nine times for United’s first team and spent the latter part of last season on loan at East Fife.

But that was curtailed by a foot injury and has halted his progress this term.

He recently returned to full fitness to star for Dundee United’s B team and will continue his development at the Angus side.

Watson is Forfar’s second capture this week, with Max Gillies arriving on loan from Queen’s Park.

Forfar have also given a one-year contract extension to influential defender Andy Munro.

Munro has penned a deal that will see him remain with Loons until 2024.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Ron Whiteford, former general manager of DC Thomson.
Ron Whiteford: Former DC Thomson general manager dies aged 93
Glenn Middleton, Scott McMann, Kieran Freeman and Steven Fletcher modelling Dundee United's new third kit. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United give fans scoop on 'mint-fresh' third kit with eye-catching ice cream parlour…
Stirling Uni skipper James Berry. Image: SNS
University of Stirling find unlikely ally in Scottish Cup mission as ex Dundee United…
Kieran Freeman expects a tough challenge at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reckons fate of ex Dundee trio underlines Dundee United's University challenge
McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
MacLeod, No.44, is among those who could get a big chance this weekend. Image: SNS
6 Dundee United fringe players who could grab chance to shine against University of…
Stirling Uni will aim to stun United. Image: George Vekic
Meet the University of Stirling: THE inside track on the student shock troops aiming…
The scene at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Image: SNS
Dundee United react to Livingston postponement as Tangerines take aim at 'erroneous' decision and…
Matthew MacDermid, pictured, made the call quickly on the night. Image SNS
Seething Dundee United chiefs to demand answers after Livingston clash is called off 90…

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Delays on A9 in Perth as gritter tips over on Inveralmond Roundabout
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls
Scottish government funding to reduce the effects of poverty on educational attainment may be cut by 79% in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Councillors slam Scottish Government's £4.7m cut to Dundee's Scottish Attainment Challenge funding
Ross Sinclair
Stewart Petrie keen to keep 'outstanding' St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair at Montrose until…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented