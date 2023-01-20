Ray McKinnon thrilled with Max Gillies signing as Forfar’s winning could be put on ice by big freeze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ray McKinnon is thrilled with the capture of Queen’s Park youngster Max Gillies as he continues to freshen up his Forfar squad.

Gillies, who turned 20 on Christmas Day, was part of McKinnon’s League Two title-winning squad in 2021 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship last term.

He has spent the first part of the season on loan to Peterhead and McKinnon believes he will bring energy and versatility to his Station Park side.

Ray Completes 5th Signing



The latest addition to the Station Park squad is Queens Park defender Max Gillies who has made the move to Forfar on a temporary transfer until the end of the current campaign. A very warm welcome to Station Park Max pic.twitter.com/N6hga2zmX0 — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) January 19, 2023

“I’m delighted to get Max here,” said McKinnon. “He will be an excellent addition to our squad.

“He was an integral part of my Queen’s Park squad and I know exactly what he can bring to the table.

“Max has a real appetite for the game. He has great athleticism, desire to perform and he works incredibly hard.

“He can play in a number of positions and is exactly the type of player I want at Forfar.

“I’m pleased with the business we’ve done in the window so far.

“We’ve added a freshness to the squad in January.

“I’m always striving to improve the squad so if the right opportunity arises to add again, we’ll take it.”

Ray McKinnon has led Forfar to winning run

Forfar have won four out of their last five games and have moved off the foot of League Two to within a point of the play-offs.

It’s a remarkable turnaround in fortunes since Ray McKinnon’s appointment in November.

But McKinnon’s firm focus remains on League Two survival.

Unfortunately, Forfar’s winning run could be temporarily halted with Saturday’s clash with Stirling Albion in serious doubt due to the big freeze.

Stirling have yet to play in 2023 and the sub-zero temperatures have left their Forthbank pitch frozen this week.

“The plan is still to stay in the league,” added McKinnon.

“I’m delighted with the response we’ve had but nothing has changed.

“We have picked up a few results but you are only ever as good as your last game.”