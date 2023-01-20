Ray McKinnon thrilled with Max Gillies signing as Forfar’s winning could be put on ice by big freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ray McKinnon thrilled with Max Gillies signing as Forfar’s winning could be put on ice by big freeze

By Ewan Smith
January 20 2023, 11.30am Updated: January 20 2023, 2.40pm
Max Gillies will star under Ray McKinnon again at Forfar. Image: SNS
Max Gillies will star under Ray McKinnon again at Forfar. Image: SNS

Ray McKinnon is thrilled with the capture of Queen’s Park youngster Max Gillies as he continues to freshen up his Forfar squad.

Gillies, who turned 20 on Christmas Day, was part of McKinnon’s League Two title-winning squad in 2021 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship last term.

He has spent the first part of the season on loan to Peterhead and McKinnon believes he will bring energy and versatility to his Station Park side.

“I’m delighted to get Max here,” said McKinnon. “He will be an excellent addition to our squad.

“He was an integral part of my Queen’s Park squad and I know exactly what he can bring to the table.

“Max has a real appetite for the game. He has great athleticism, desire to perform and he works incredibly hard.

Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

“He can play in a number of positions and is exactly the type of player I want at Forfar.

“I’m pleased with the business we’ve done in the window so far.

“We’ve added a freshness to the squad in January.

“I’m always striving to improve the squad so if the right opportunity arises to add again, we’ll take it.”

Ray McKinnon has led Forfar to winning run

Forfar have won four out of their last five games and have moved off the foot of League Two to within a point of the play-offs.

It’s a remarkable turnaround in fortunes since Ray McKinnon’s appointment in November.

But McKinnon’s firm focus remains on League Two survival.

 

Unfortunately, Forfar’s winning run could be temporarily halted with Saturday’s clash with Stirling Albion in serious doubt due to the big freeze.

Stirling have yet to play in 2023 and the sub-zero temperatures have left their Forthbank pitch frozen this week.

“The plan is still to stay in the league,” added McKinnon.

“I’m delighted with the response we’ve had but nothing has changed.

“We have picked up a few results but you are only ever as good as your last game.”

