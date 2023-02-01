Swimming pool at Arbroath caravan park closes over ‘impossible’ costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus & The Mearns

Swimming pool at Arbroath caravan park closes over ‘impossible’ costs

By Amie Flett
February 1 2023, 4.32pm
The Seafront Leisure Centre at Red Lion Caravan Park in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson
The Seafront Leisure Centre at Red Lion Caravan Park in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson

A swimming pool at an Arbroath caravan park has shut after rising energy costs made it “impossible” to keep open.

The Seafront Leisure Centre pool at Red Lion Holiday Park, near West Sands, has closed permanently.

Bosses at the site – run by Perthshire Caravans – say the pool was not making money.

Claire McCormack, a director at Perthshire Caravans, said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close the pool at the Seafront Leisure Centre.

“The pool was a facility for the site which has never made a profit for the company, and the rising costs of energy have made it impossible for us to keep the pool open.

The swimming pool at Red Lion Caravan Park. Image: DC Thomson.

“As a company we cannot absorb these significant costs any longer.

“We don’t want to have to pass the costs on to park residents by having to make huge increases in their site fees.

“In addition, the pool facility was not being well used.

“For all of the reasons given, we are considering potential redevelopment.”

Boy, 6, died after incident at pool

In 2011, a six-year-old boy from Dundee died after being found at the bottom of the pool.

Aidan Sands, from Kirkton, had been in the toddler pool on his own while his siblings and mum swam in the adjacent main pool before he slipped under the water.

Loch Earn Caravan Parks Ltd, the operator at the time, was fined £234,000 after admitting to a number of failures, including no lifeguards being present poolside.

Blow to Tayside swimming facilities

The firm later said it had employed two full-time lifeguards and put in place a series of other measures in response to the incident.

The pool’s closure is another blow to Tayside’s swimming facilities, with the Olympia in Dundee part-way through a two-year closure for repairs.

Last year, Angus Council had the lowest number of lane swimming hours in Tayside available to the public, at 39 per week.





