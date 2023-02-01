Swimming pool at Arbroath caravan park closes over ‘impossible’ costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A swimming pool at an Arbroath caravan park has shut after rising energy costs made it “impossible” to keep open.

The Seafront Leisure Centre pool at Red Lion Holiday Park, near West Sands, has closed permanently.

Bosses at the site – run by Perthshire Caravans – say the pool was not making money.

Claire McCormack, a director at Perthshire Caravans, said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close the pool at the Seafront Leisure Centre.

“The pool was a facility for the site which has never made a profit for the company, and the rising costs of energy have made it impossible for us to keep the pool open.

“As a company we cannot absorb these significant costs any longer.

“We don’t want to have to pass the costs on to park residents by having to make huge increases in their site fees.

“In addition, the pool facility was not being well used.

“For all of the reasons given, we are considering potential redevelopment.”

Boy, 6, died after incident at pool

In 2011, a six-year-old boy from Dundee died after being found at the bottom of the pool.

Aidan Sands, from Kirkton, had been in the toddler pool on his own while his siblings and mum swam in the adjacent main pool before he slipped under the water.

Loch Earn Caravan Parks Ltd, the operator at the time, was fined £234,000 after admitting to a number of failures, including no lifeguards being present poolside.

Blow to Tayside swimming facilities

The firm later said it had employed two full-time lifeguards and put in place a series of other measures in response to the incident.

The pool’s closure is another blow to Tayside’s swimming facilities, with the Olympia in Dundee part-way through a two-year closure for repairs.

Last year, Angus Council had the lowest number of lane swimming hours in Tayside available to the public, at 39 per week.