Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House

By Brendan Duggan
February 10 2023, 5.44pm Updated: February 10 2023, 5.51pm
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ordered new investigations into the former Fornethy House Residential School, The Courier can reveal.

They will focus on the circumstances around why children were sent to Fornethy House where many former residents now claim they were subjected to sexual, mental and physical abuse within its walls.

Last year The Courier released a special investigation which included interviews with former pupils of the school, which is now a derelict ruin a few miles from Kirriemuir in Angus.

The news of further inquiries was broken to victims in a letter from Kerry Morgan, deputy director of Redress, Relations and Response at the Children and Families Directorate of the Scottish Government.

Fornethy House.

In her letter she said: “The Deputy First Minister has instructed me, and officials within my division, to conduct further enquiries with Glasgow City Council in relation to the circumstances in which children came to be placed in Fornethy House and the limited records and information relating to Fornethy House. These enquiries will begin imminently.”

Many of those victims were sent to the school in the 1960s and 70s by the former Glasgow Corporation, which later became Glasgow City Council.

Fornethy began as a “convalescent” school for deprived girls. Pupils were sent there for a “holiday” to the countryside. The investigation is set to find out more details about why children were sent there.

Long-awaited investigation

Many victims have said they were left unable to claim compensation from Redress, a government scheme set up to support victims of child sex abuse in Scotland, because it was deemed they had only been placed at Fornethy for “short-term care”.

Mr Swinney has previously met victims to hear their stories and told The Courier “this abuse should never have happened”.

Victims and campaigners also visited the Scottish Parliament where they heard their cause debated at First Minister’s Questions. 

Left: Fornethy House survivors group. Right: Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Images: DC Thomson/PA Wire

Confirming the new development, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Officials are conducting further inquiries with Glasgow City Council to establish the circumstances in which children came to be placed in Fornethy House and to investigate the limited records and information relating to Fornethy House.

“Deputy First Minister John Swinney has previously met with members of the Fornethy House Survivors Group and will continue to engage with the group and listen to members’ concerns.”

Mr Swinney’s office would not explain why this development was happening now after previously being criticised of “fobbing off” victims.

It would also not say if the investigations was part of a move to change victims’ eligibility to the Redress scheme.

Victims’ hopes

Marion Reid, a victim and campaigner for Fornethy survivors, said that the latest step was a positive one towards justice.

Marion, 65, from Glasgow, said: “On the surface it looks positive. I’m just always bit wary but I hope I am wrong.”

Elaine McLaughlin, 63, also from Glasgow, who revealed to The Courier how she was sexually abused at Fornethy House, said she welcomes the investigation but believes why victims were sent there matters far less than what happened when they arrived.

“The point is we were sent there and we were abused,” she added.

Read our Fornethy House investigation

Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Montrose garage employees' dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game's Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension.
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia

Most Read

1
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
4
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Elaine McLaughin, outside Fornethy House, where she claims she was sexually abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72

Editor's Picks

Most Commented