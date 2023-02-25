Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager that has been reported missing from Arbroath may be in the Dundee area.

Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace 13-year-old Finn Riach from the Angus town.

He was reported missing at 8am on Friday morning.

Police have said that Finn was last seen in Dundee city centre at around 11.30am on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2515 of Friday February 24.”