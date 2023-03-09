Woman taken to hospital after rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs.

Emergency teams including a lifeboat crew and a coastguard helicopter were called to the cliffs on Wednesday afternoon to help the woman who had reportedly broken her ankle.

The woman was taken by helicopter to the nearby Victoria Park, where she was then transported by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

A lifeboat crew was launched from the Arbroath station shortly after 5.30pm to assist in the operation.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We were called to Arbroath Cliffs at around 5.30pm to offer assistance to the coastguard.

“A female had broken an ankle. She and her friend needed assistance to get back to the top of the cliff.

“A search and rescue helicopter carried them to Victoria Park where they met an ambulance.

“The ambulance took them to Ninewells Hospital.

“Just one lifeboat was sent out for safety cover to help with the injured person.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.