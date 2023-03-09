Woman taken to hospital after rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Woman taken to hospital after rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs

By Poppy Watson and Laura Devlin
March 9 2023, 8.09am
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a rescue operation at Arbroath cliffs.

Emergency teams including a lifeboat crew and a coastguard helicopter were called to the cliffs on Wednesday afternoon to help the woman who had reportedly broken her ankle.

The woman was taken by helicopter to the nearby Victoria Park, where she was then transported by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

A lifeboat crew was launched from the Arbroath station shortly after 5.30pm to assist in the operation.

The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
An RNLI lifeboat was called from the Arbroath station.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We were called to Arbroath Cliffs at around 5.30pm to offer assistance to the coastguard.

“A female had broken an ankle. She and her friend needed assistance to get back to the top of the cliff.

“A search and rescue helicopter carried them to Victoria Park where they met an ambulance.

“The ambulance took them to Ninewells Hospital.

“Just one lifeboat was sent out for safety cover to help with the injured person.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family's front door
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, 'That's for s****ing my boyfriend'
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Celebrated Angus Glens estate punished for 'wildlife crime against birds'
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Sick sailor who abused girl in Montrose told police he lived in a 'prison…
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Warning of more roadworks on A90 north of Dundee
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Forfar couple Arthur and Isobel Smith celebrate 65 years of marriage
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Vigilante Tayside mum abducted 'drug dealer' and told police she would slit his throat…

Most Read

1
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf at a hustings
ANDREW LIDDLE: Will SNP leadership contenders wreck party in their fight to front it?
Arbroath cliffs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved

Editor's Picks

Most Commented