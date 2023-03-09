Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes closed due to ‘no flushing toilets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes closed due to ‘no flushing toilets’

By Laura Devlin
March 9 2023, 8.28am Updated: March 9 2023, 3.52pm
Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife secondary school has been forced to close to pupils for the day due to there being no flushing toilets.

Staff at Auchmuty High School, in Glenrothes, have confirmed the school is shut on Thursday while the issue is fixed.

A malfunction with the rainwater harvester pump and valves has been reported as the cause but it has been confirmed the school will reopen on Friday.

School will update pupils ‘as soon as possible’

Auchmuty High Headteacher, Pamela Davie, said:  “Unfortunately, we have had to close Auchmuty HS today as there are no flushing toilets.

“This is the result of a malfunction with the rainwater harvester pump and valves. Engineers are currently on-site, working to resolve this issue.

“We will reopen the school as soon as this is possible and will keep everyone informed of any updates.”

An update from the school said: “Auchmuty High School will open as normal for pupils tomorrow following our closure today.”

About 1,350 pupils attend the school.

Past flooding issues at Auchmuty High

It is at least the third time the school has been forced to shut due to water-related issues – with The Courier reporting on closures in September 2021 and again in March 2022.

On the first occasion the issue was blamed on a flood in the plant room, while last spring a mains-operated water cooler failed and flooded the ground floor.

