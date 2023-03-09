Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes closed due to ‘no flushing toilets’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife secondary school has been forced to close to pupils for the day due to there being no flushing toilets.

Staff at Auchmuty High School, in Glenrothes, have confirmed the school is shut on Thursday while the issue is fixed.

A malfunction with the rainwater harvester pump and valves has been reported as the cause but it has been confirmed the school will reopen on Friday.

School will update pupils ‘as soon as possible’

Auchmuty High Headteacher, Pamela Davie, said: “Unfortunately, we have had to close Auchmuty HS today as there are no flushing toilets.

“This is the result of a malfunction with the rainwater harvester pump and valves. Engineers are currently on-site, working to resolve this issue.

“We will reopen the school as soon as this is possible and will keep everyone informed of any updates.”

An update from the school said: “Auchmuty High School will open as normal for pupils tomorrow following our closure today.”

About 1,350 pupils attend the school.

Past flooding issues at Auchmuty High

It is at least the third time the school has been forced to shut due to water-related issues – with The Courier reporting on closures in September 2021 and again in March 2022.

On the first occasion the issue was blamed on a flood in the plant room, while last spring a mains-operated water cooler failed and flooded the ground floor.