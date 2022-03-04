Hopes Auchmuty High School will reopen Monday after flood damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Council says it hopes Auchmuty High School will be able to reopen on Monday after flood damage forced it to shut to all pupils today.

Flooding was reported across the ground floor of the Glenrothes school after a mains-operated water cooler failed.

A brief statement from the Auchmuty High School’s management team, posted to social media on Monday morning, said: “School closed to all pupils today due to flood damage.”

Rona Weir, Fife Council’s education manager, said work was ongoing today to resolve the issue with hopes the school would reopen Monday March 7.

Asked about the flood, she said: “A mains operated water cooler failed in the school and caused a flood across the ground floor of the building.

“Our property and building service colleagues are working with the headteacher and staff today to resolve the issue.”

URGENT – school closed to ALL pupil today due to flood damage. More news to follow. — Auchmuty High School (@AuchmutyHS) March 4, 2022

“We hope to be in a position to reopen to school on Monday.”

The school was also forced to close in September last year following a similar incident, with pupils unable to use the building for several days.

A school spokesperson said at the time that the flooding had affected the school’s technical and science areas, meaning some pupils had to work from home.

Ms Weir confirmed the incident today was not connected with the flood in September, which she said occurred in a different part of the building.

“You may be aware that there was a flood in the school in September. From information available so far, the first flood was caused by a leaking pipe in the Science prep room (C Wing) while today’s incident was a failed water cooler (A Wing).

“The two incidents are not connected and were the result of different circumstances,” she said.