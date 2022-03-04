Hopes Auchmuty High School will reopen Monday after flood damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Hopes Auchmuty High School will reopen Monday after flood damage

By Alasdair Clark
March 4 2022, 8.24am Updated: March 4 2022, 5.58pm
Auchmuty High School
Auchmuty High School

Fife Council says it hopes Auchmuty High School will be able to reopen on Monday after flood damage forced it to shut to all pupils today.

Flooding was reported across the ground floor of the Glenrothes school after a mains-operated water cooler failed.

A brief statement from the Auchmuty High School’s management team, posted to social media on Monday morning, said: “School closed to all pupils today due to flood damage.”

Rona Weir, Fife Council’s education manager, said work was ongoing today to resolve the issue with hopes the school would reopen Monday March 7.

Asked about the flood, she said: “A mains operated water cooler failed in the school and caused a flood across the ground floor of the building.

“Our property and building service colleagues are working with the headteacher and staff today to resolve the issue.”

“We hope to be in a position to reopen to school on Monday.”

The school was also forced to close in September last year following a similar incident, with pupils unable to use the building for several days.

A school spokesperson said at the time that the flooding had affected the school’s technical and science areas, meaning some pupils had to work from home.

Ms Weir confirmed the incident today was not connected with the flood in September, which she said occurred in a different part of the building.

“You may be aware that there was a flood in the school in September. From information available so far, the first flood was caused by a leaking pipe in the Science prep room (C Wing) while today’s incident was a failed water cooler (A Wing).

“The two incidents are not connected and were the result of different circumstances,” she said.

Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes to reopen fully next week after flooding

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier