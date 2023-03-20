Police probe after items stolen from three cars in Monifieth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are probing the theft of items from three cars that were broken into in Monifieth at the weekend.

Two vehicles were targeted on South Street with a further car also damaged on nearby Reform Street.

Officers investigating the incidents say they all occurred overnight between Friday and Saturday.

All three cars were damaged and officers say “personal items” were stolen from each vehicle.

Police Scotland is now appealing for help in tracking down those responsible.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after a number of vehicles parked in South Street and Reform Street, Monifieth, Angus were entered and items stolen.

“This occurred overnight between March 17 and 18.

“If you observed anyone in the area acting suspiciously or have CCTV that may assist inquiries, please call 101 quoting police crime reference 0034069/23.”