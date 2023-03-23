Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with £500 energy bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with £500 energy bill

The lockdown birth of her son inspired Arbroath mum Lauren Munro set up Art Attack Angus to offer creative activities to other families.

By Graham Brown
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An Angus mum who took a leap of faith in setting up a social enterprise art studio is facing a fight to keep it running in the face of rocketing energy costs.

Lauren Munro launched Art Attack Angus after the birth of her son during lockdown.

The Arbroath venture has been a runaway success with other families.

But crippling bills are putting pressure on its future.

So professional and amateur artists have rallied round for an exhibition this weekend to raise vital funds for the studio.

Art Attack Angus exhibition
Freelance graphite pencil artist Rachel Manzie with one of the works for sale by Kayleigh Skye. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Post-pandemic project

Lauren said: “I did art at college years ago and have had creative jobs so it’s always been something I’ve enjoyed.

“I had my son, Oscar, during lockdown and realised after he was born there wasn’t really anything in town for creative kids.

“When I was younger there was a ceramics workshop and I loved that.

“So a year past November I set up Art Attack Angus in a former electrical shop on Keptie Street.”

It offers everything from activities and workshops to craft-themed parties for youngsters.

And its popularity has been rewarding for 35-year-old Lauren, who is now pursuing a child and youth studies university course alongside running the studio and her role as a mum.

“It’s busy for the family but I’m doing this for the community and the kids,” she said.

“The feedback we have received has been great.

“Any profit we make from it is put back into trying to offer as much as we can for free.

“People are struggling for money so art may be the last thing on their list.

“But when you see what it means to people when they come to the studio and how much they appreciate having something like this in the town it’s great.

Huge energy costs hike

However, Lauren was landed with a £500-plus energy bill for the first two months of the year when she normally has to pay £150 a month.

“I’m not even open full-time, which is incredible,” she said.

Lauren and freelance artist Rachel Manzie put out a plea to fellow artists to support a fundraising exhibition for local charities and the studio.

It talks place at Dishlandtown Bowling Club in Arbroath this Saturday.

The Angus Through Our Eyes exhibition will feature around 40 pieces of original art and photography up for grabs in a silent auction, starting at 11am.

There will also be art workshops for adults and children during the afternoon.

Art Attack Angus exhibition
Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus Lauren Munro with some of the works for sale in the exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are hoping to be able to donate to a few local charities and raise as much as we can,” said Lauren.

“The aim is to showcase what Angus has to offer and the amazing talent out there.

“Art is a wonderful way for people to express themselves and bring confidence to people.

“We hope even if people are not into art it will still bring them in to celebrate the local area.

“I’m trying my best to stay open.

“The studio has only been open for just over a year and has already impacted many lives, I would like to continue this.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented