Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with £500 energy bill

An Angus mum who took a leap of faith in setting up a social enterprise art studio is facing a fight to keep it running in the face of rocketing energy costs.

Lauren Munro launched Art Attack Angus after the birth of her son during lockdown.

The Arbroath venture has been a runaway success with other families.

But crippling bills are putting pressure on its future.

So professional and amateur artists have rallied round for an exhibition this weekend to raise vital funds for the studio.

Post-pandemic project

Lauren said: “I did art at college years ago and have had creative jobs so it’s always been something I’ve enjoyed.

“I had my son, Oscar, during lockdown and realised after he was born there wasn’t really anything in town for creative kids.

“When I was younger there was a ceramics workshop and I loved that.

“So a year past November I set up Art Attack Angus in a former electrical shop on Keptie Street.”

It offers everything from activities and workshops to craft-themed parties for youngsters.

And its popularity has been rewarding for 35-year-old Lauren, who is now pursuing a child and youth studies university course alongside running the studio and her role as a mum.

“It’s busy for the family but I’m doing this for the community and the kids,” she said.

“The feedback we have received has been great.

“Any profit we make from it is put back into trying to offer as much as we can for free.

“People are struggling for money so art may be the last thing on their list.

“But when you see what it means to people when they come to the studio and how much they appreciate having something like this in the town it’s great.

Huge energy costs hike

However, Lauren was landed with a £500-plus energy bill for the first two months of the year when she normally has to pay £150 a month.

“I’m not even open full-time, which is incredible,” she said.

Lauren and freelance artist Rachel Manzie put out a plea to fellow artists to support a fundraising exhibition for local charities and the studio.

It talks place at Dishlandtown Bowling Club in Arbroath this Saturday.

The Angus Through Our Eyes exhibition will feature around 40 pieces of original art and photography up for grabs in a silent auction, starting at 11am.

There will also be art workshops for adults and children during the afternoon.

“We are hoping to be able to donate to a few local charities and raise as much as we can,” said Lauren.

“The aim is to showcase what Angus has to offer and the amazing talent out there.

“Art is a wonderful way for people to express themselves and bring confidence to people.

“We hope even if people are not into art it will still bring them in to celebrate the local area.

“I’m trying my best to stay open.

“The studio has only been open for just over a year and has already impacted many lives, I would like to continue this.”