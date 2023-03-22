New tenant search launched after sudden closure of popular Arbroath pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New tenant search launched after sudden closure of popular Arbroath pub

The Portcullis has been a favourite haunt beside Montrose Road since the start of the 1960s.

By Graham Brown
The Portcullis suddenly closed its doors in February. Image: Google
The Portcullis suddenly closed its doors in February. Image: Google

The owners of Arbroath’s Portcullis have put the popular pub back on the market after its sudden closure last month.

National chain Admiral Taverns say the bar and function room offers a “unique” opportunity for a new tenant.

The Porty’s sudden closure came after the couple who ran it for more than six years said they couldn’t keep going in the face of rocketing hospitality industry costs.

It’s been a firm favourite on the corner of Conon Terrace and Hayshead Road since the early 1960s.

Portcullis pub Arbroath
The Porty’s function room. Image: Admiral Taverns

£33k annual rental

Chester-based Admiral Taverns operate around 1,600 outlets nationwide.

It is now back on their list of available premises.

Annual rental for the tenancy would be just over £33,000.

The pub features a public bar, pool room and outside patio area.

There is seating outside. Image: Admiral Taverns

There is also a 50-cover restaurant alongside a function room which can cater for 100-150 people.

The function room has a mezzanine level and separate bar.

Many locals who were shocked by the Porty’s sudden demise took to social media at the time to recall family celebrations there.

Pub’s potential

Admiral say: “The Portcullis is a community pub with excellent function facilities which create a wider appeal and additional income.

“The commercial kitchen is the hub of the operation situated behind the main bar alongside the restaurant with access to all main areas.

An interior shot with the pub logo. Image: Admiral Taverns

“The distinct features of beamed ceilings and log burners make this site unique yet quirky alongside the vast facilities.”

They described the Portcullis as a “diverse multi-faceted operation”.

It has well established sports teams and offers “scope for an amazing food offering”, according to Admiral Taverns.

