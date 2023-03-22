New tenant search launched after sudden closure of popular Arbroath pub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of Arbroath’s Portcullis have put the popular pub back on the market after its sudden closure last month.

National chain Admiral Taverns say the bar and function room offers a “unique” opportunity for a new tenant.

The Porty’s sudden closure came after the couple who ran it for more than six years said they couldn’t keep going in the face of rocketing hospitality industry costs.

It’s been a firm favourite on the corner of Conon Terrace and Hayshead Road since the early 1960s.

£33k annual rental

Chester-based Admiral Taverns operate around 1,600 outlets nationwide.

It is now back on their list of available premises.

Annual rental for the tenancy would be just over £33,000.

The pub features a public bar, pool room and outside patio area.

There is also a 50-cover restaurant alongside a function room which can cater for 100-150 people.

The function room has a mezzanine level and separate bar.

Many locals who were shocked by the Porty’s sudden demise took to social media at the time to recall family celebrations there.

Pub’s potential

Admiral say: “The Portcullis is a community pub with excellent function facilities which create a wider appeal and additional income.

“The commercial kitchen is the hub of the operation situated behind the main bar alongside the restaurant with access to all main areas.

“The distinct features of beamed ceilings and log burners make this site unique yet quirky alongside the vast facilities.”

They described the Portcullis as a “diverse multi-faceted operation”.

It has well established sports teams and offers “scope for an amazing food offering”, according to Admiral Taverns.