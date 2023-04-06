Storm Arwen damage to some Angus parks to remain almost two years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Arwen damage to some Angus parks to remain almost two years later

Work to clear paths at the Crombie, Monikie and Forfar Loch country parks has not yet been done.

By Laura Devlin
Work to clear paths at the Crombie, Monikie and Forfar Loch country parks has not yet been done. Image: James Lamont

Damage caused by Storm Arwen to some Angus country parks won’t be fully cleared until almost two years after the storm.

Work to clear paths at the Crombie, Monikie and Forfar Loch country parks has not yet been done by Angus Council, almost a year and a half since the storm hit.

The local authority says the delay is due to the demand for contractors and budget constraints.

Following the approval of council budgets, however, plans are now in place work to start at Forfar Loch.

But due to the amount and nature of work required in Crombie and Monikie, work cannot start there until the current nesting and breeding season is over, in Autumn 2023.

Crombie Park damage following Storm Arwen. Image: James Lamont

Winds of more than 90mph uprooted trees across Tayside and Fife when Storm Arwen battered the region in November 2021.

Nature attractions such as Templeton Woods have since been cleared and reopened to the public but access to Crombie Park remains largely restricted.

When the work finally gets under way to to clear Crombie and Monikie, the first phase will focus on removing parts of trees blocking access to paths.

The second phase two will include limited internal clearance of the woodland to allow some new planting of native species.

Storm Arwen caused extensive damage. Image: James Lamont

Kirsty Hunter, chief executive of ANGUSalive, the trust which runs the parks, said: “We are pleased plans are in place to clear the paths at Forfar Loch and future works at Crombie and Monikie have been scheduled for later this year to protect and support local wildlife.

“Although Storm Arwen has resulted in some paths currently being inaccessible, our country parks remain open for visitors to enjoy these special outdoor spaces, as well as support their health and wellbeing.”

Councillor Julie Bell, native woodland, amphibians, and barn owl species champion added: “We completely recognise that many people will be disappointed that access within all the country parks can’t be improved immediately, but our priority must be to the wildlife that these valuable native woodlands support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

School league tables 2023: Here's how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
2
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 60-day crime spree
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Angus farmer's emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon
Emergency services attend car on fire near Forfar
VIDEO: Watch Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Love Island brother Curtis take a spin with…
How hydrogen could one day power your Dundee to Aberdeen A90 journey
Bumpy road for new £240,000 Kirriemuir woodland path still to open after year-long delay

Most Read

1
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Hunt for hit-and-run driver after two-car Dundee crash
3
Pregnant Dundee mum ‘sickened’ as flat trashed during break-in
4
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new…
2
5
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2
6
VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished
7
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
6
8
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
9
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
2
10
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

More from The Courier

St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest reminds Callum Davidson of a young Callum Hendry…
St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair
2
Ian Murray to probe why Raith Rovers have picked up so many injuries with…
Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips 'only the…
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's…
4
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football
Brechin City: Speedy SPFL return or Highland League heartbreak?
Kirkcaldy man charged in connection with spate of indecent exposures dating back years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented