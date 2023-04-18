Why residents want ‘highly offensive’ Kirriemuir street renamed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why residents want ‘highly offensive’ Kirriemuir street renamed

Locals are calling for the name of Cumberland Close, in the centre of the town, to be scrapped.

By Matteo Bell
Cumberland Close and the Duke of Cumberland.
Cumberland Close and the Duke of Cumberland. Image: Google Maps/Royal Collection Trust

Residents in Kirriemuir are campaigning to have a “highly offensive” street renamed.

Locals are calling for the name of Cumberland Close, in the centre of the town, to be scrapped.

The street is named after the Duke of Cumberland, who reportedly stayed there during a military campaign in Scotland.

However, after the duke’s bloody past was thrown into the spotlight, residents want Angus Council to give Cumberland Close a different name.

Who was the Duke of Cumberland?

Prince William Augustus, also known as the Duke of Cumberland, was the third and youngest son of King George II.

During the Jacobite rebellion of 1745 and 1746, he was sent northwards to defend his father’s position on the British throne.

The duke’s actions in Scotland during the war earned him the title ‘Butcher Cumberland’.

The Battle of Culloden.
The Battle of Culloden. Image: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock.

At the Battle of Culloden, he won against the Stuart forces and ordered his troops to spare no Jacobite rebels.

Injured soldiers were stabbed to death on the battlefield after the fight was already won, and William personally commanded one of his privates to shoot a wounded soldier who lay at his feet after his major had refused.

The duke and his army then carried out a ‘pacification’ of Jacobite areas in the Highlands, burning rebel settlements and killing non-combatants who were sympathetic to the Stuart cause.

Petition calling for street name change

Kirriemuir resident Scott McFarlane has created a petition calling for the street’s name to be changed.

The 62-year-old says he’s wanted to change the street name for years and likened it to having a “Hitler Street” in Poland.

Nearly 300 people have signed the petition, which states: “This location was named after the Duke of Cumberland who stayed overnight at the original Gairie Inn on the site.

“The Duke, known as ‘Butcher Cumberland’, led his Kingston horse brigade and Kerr’s Dragoons from Culloden down through the Angus Glens, raping and murdering men, women and children as they went and showing no mercy to their victims.

 

“We find it highly offensive that we are still effectively celebrating this man and his evil deeds in our proud town, and would like the name changed to reflect something more positive and appropriate.

“We, the undersigned, propose and support the renaming of the thoroughfare currently known as Cumberland Close, Kirriemuir, Angus DD8 4EF.”

The petition also calls for a plaque to be put up, explaining any name change and the duke’s history.

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.

