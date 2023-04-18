Why residents want ‘highly offensive’ Kirriemuir street renamed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Kirriemuir are campaigning to have a “highly offensive” street renamed.

Locals are calling for the name of Cumberland Close, in the centre of the town, to be scrapped.

The street is named after the Duke of Cumberland, who reportedly stayed there during a military campaign in Scotland.

However, after the duke’s bloody past was thrown into the spotlight, residents want Angus Council to give Cumberland Close a different name.

Who was the Duke of Cumberland?

Prince William Augustus, also known as the Duke of Cumberland, was the third and youngest son of King George II.

During the Jacobite rebellion of 1745 and 1746, he was sent northwards to defend his father’s position on the British throne.

The duke’s actions in Scotland during the war earned him the title ‘Butcher Cumberland’.

At the Battle of Culloden, he won against the Stuart forces and ordered his troops to spare no Jacobite rebels.

Injured soldiers were stabbed to death on the battlefield after the fight was already won, and William personally commanded one of his privates to shoot a wounded soldier who lay at his feet after his major had refused.

The duke and his army then carried out a ‘pacification’ of Jacobite areas in the Highlands, burning rebel settlements and killing non-combatants who were sympathetic to the Stuart cause.

Petition calling for street name change

Kirriemuir resident Scott McFarlane has created a petition calling for the street’s name to be changed.

The 62-year-old says he’s wanted to change the street name for years and likened it to having a “Hitler Street” in Poland.

Nearly 300 people have signed the petition, which states: “This location was named after the Duke of Cumberland who stayed overnight at the original Gairie Inn on the site.

“The Duke, known as ‘Butcher Cumberland’, led his Kingston horse brigade and Kerr’s Dragoons from Culloden down through the Angus Glens, raping and murdering men, women and children as they went and showing no mercy to their victims.

Please consider signing this petition.

“We find it highly offensive that we are still effectively celebrating this man and his evil deeds in our proud town, and would like the name changed to reflect something more positive and appropriate.

“We, the undersigned, propose and support the renaming of the thoroughfare currently known as Cumberland Close, Kirriemuir, Angus DD8 4EF.”

The petition also calls for a plaque to be put up, explaining any name change and the duke’s history.

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.