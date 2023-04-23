IN PICTURES: OAP black belt bagpiper Sandy calls the tune as Scottish karate championships come to Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: OAP black belt bagpiper Sandy calls the tune as Scottish karate championships come to Forfar

Sandy Johnstone from Montrose, who took up the martial art in his 60s, led the opening parade for the Scottish junior karate championships on their first visit to Angus.

By Graham Brown
Ist Dan Sandy Johnstone leads the youngsters in the opening parade at Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ist Dan Sandy Johnstone leads the youngsters in the opening parade at Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A black belt bagpiper has led Forfar’s march into the karate history books.

Sandy Johnstone from Montrose may be in his mid-70s, but the sprightly septuagenarian still trains regularly in the martial art.

On Saturday he swapped his gi for full Highland regalia to lead almost 150 young competitors into the Scottish spotlight.

For the first time, Forfar Community Campus hosted the Japan Karate Association World Federation Scottish Junior and Cadet championships.

They are usually staged in Glasgow and were making a return for the first time since the pandemic.

Forfar Scottish karate championships
Boys and girls from across Scotland took part in the championships. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

So it was a coup for Angus-based Brothock Shotokan Karate Club to land the big event.

The club had around 40 of its own youngsters taking part.

For many it was their first time in competition.

They lined up against competitors from Tayside, the central belt and as far afield as Wick.

Shotokan Karate chief instructor Billy Wales thanked Angus Alive for their help in making the debut event a success.

Judges line up for the start of competition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Sandy started karate at 62

And OAP Sandy was thrilled to lead the opening parade.

He has previously piped at New York Tartan Week and Edinburgh Castle’s Beating Retreat.

The former lorry driver didn’t even take up karate until the age of 62.

“My granddaughter did karate and when she said she was going to give it up I told her

I’d go along with her to training,” he said.

A tune from Sandy before the serious business of competition gets underway. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“She then gave it up, but I decided to stick at it.

“I worked my way through the nine belts and then thought I should give the black belt a go.

“I was 66 by that time and it was quite tough. But I was really proud to achieve it.

“It’s a great club and they were really supportive of me – I still try to go a couple of times a week.”

Photographer Steve Brown captured the action at Forfar Community Campus.

Impressing the judges.
Taking a bow.
The heat of battle.
Eyeing the opposition.
Forfar flag bearers.
Dojo and drones.

 

Good job!
All the right moves.
Black belts at the ready.
Top level skills on show.
Poise and precision.
Getting a kick out of competing.
Focus.
Young guns go for it.
Contact sport.
Sandy sets the scene for a day of sporting action.
Reaching for success.

Concentrate.
Looking on.
The judge keeps an eagle eye.
Close combat.
Karate at the campus.

Best defence.
An honour for the host club.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Lee Hutchison.
Monifieth birthday party attacker could have killed liver rupture victim, court hears
Flock to House of Dun celebrates local birdlife, such as the pink-footed geese found at Montrose Basin. Picture by Steve Gardner.
Flock to House of Dun: New exhibition captures children's take on local birdlife, heritage…
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Forfar leisure centre then and now: Angus Council chasing contractor over final snag in…
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre will permanently close on May 14. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Community Council slams 'lack of respect' after council confirms May date for axe…
Iain Harkins of the National Trust for Scotland and Kirrie Regeneration Group chairman Ron Lobban surrounded by Lowson family members and KRG volunteers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
J M Barrie cricket bat comes home to Kirriemuir pavilion 93 years on from…
A white Subaru Forrester
Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs
Kirkton Dundee riots
The Courier's coverage of Kirkton riots among Scottish Press Awards nominations
River, Lauchlan and Leland Simpson eye up one of machines on show at Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Bikers, boats and blue skies as Royal Marines riders roll into Arbroath
Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill.
Brechin business started at kitchen table wins country's top business award
Warddykes Primary pupils put the safety message outside the school. Image: Lily Souter
Speed bumps plan for Arbroath primary after drivers flout attempts to slow them down

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
3
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
4
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
5
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
6
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
7
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
8
All lanes on the A90 at Tealing were restricted after the crash. Image: Google Street View.
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
9
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
10
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

More from The Courier

Brechin City celebrate their Highland League title success. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's Highland League Glebe Park title party as Kieran Inglis says…
The new Har Barbers is set to open in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife barber aims to stay a cut above with new Kirkcaldy salon
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
'Mark was robbed of his life': Dundee family's heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
Nicholas Cruden.
Register for Fife man who sent explicit picture to '13-year-old girl'
The deposit return scheme has been delayed. Image: Shutterstock.
Inside track on SNP’s deposit return scheme chaos as drinks firms left in limbo
An aerial view of a sandy beach along Tiree island in Scotland with houses and a turquoise sea lagoon in the background; Shutterstock ID 2259918269; purchase_order: ; job:
How coastal communities fear fishing ban proposal threatens their existence
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team 'will be fine' with more displays…
Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another…
Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell refuses to make excuses for 'poor' Arbroath as they crash to damaging…
Jamie McGrath celebrates his stunner. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin offers Jamie McGrath fitness update as Dundee United boss hails the 'Rolls-Royce'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented