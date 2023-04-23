IN PICTURES: OAP black belt bagpiper Sandy calls the tune as Scottish karate championships come to Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A black belt bagpiper has led Forfar’s march into the karate history books.

Sandy Johnstone from Montrose may be in his mid-70s, but the sprightly septuagenarian still trains regularly in the martial art.

On Saturday he swapped his gi for full Highland regalia to lead almost 150 young competitors into the Scottish spotlight.

For the first time, Forfar Community Campus hosted the Japan Karate Association World Federation Scottish Junior and Cadet championships.

They are usually staged in Glasgow and were making a return for the first time since the pandemic.

So it was a coup for Angus-based Brothock Shotokan Karate Club to land the big event.

The club had around 40 of its own youngsters taking part.

For many it was their first time in competition.

They lined up against competitors from Tayside, the central belt and as far afield as Wick.

Shotokan Karate chief instructor Billy Wales thanked Angus Alive for their help in making the debut event a success.

Sandy started karate at 62

And OAP Sandy was thrilled to lead the opening parade.

He has previously piped at New York Tartan Week and Edinburgh Castle’s Beating Retreat.

The former lorry driver didn’t even take up karate until the age of 62.

“My granddaughter did karate and when she said she was going to give it up I told her

I’d go along with her to training,” he said.

“She then gave it up, but I decided to stick at it.

“I worked my way through the nine belts and then thought I should give the black belt a go.

“I was 66 by that time and it was quite tough. But I was really proud to achieve it.

“It’s a great club and they were really supportive of me – I still try to go a couple of times a week.”

Photographer Steve Brown captured the action at Forfar Community Campus.