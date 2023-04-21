Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs

A white Subaru Forrester was stolen on the Tealing Road, near Kirkton Of Auchterhouse.

By Laura Devlin
A white Subaru Forrester
Image: Shutterstock

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole a car from a layby whilst the owner was walking her dogs.

A white Subaru Forrester was stolen on the Tealing Road, near Kirkton Of Auchterhouse, between 1.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday.

The theft happened while the owner was out walking her dogs in the area.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area, which is described as a “fairly isolated spot”, to come forward.

In a post on social media, police said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a car from a layby on the Tealing Road near to Kirkton Of Auchterhouse, Angus, that took place between 1.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday.

“A white Subaru Forrester, registration KA05 KAT, was stolen while the owner was walking her dogs in the area.”

Police appeal for dashcam footage

They added: “While this is a fairly isolated spot, it does see a number or runners, ramblers and dog walkers in the area, particularly during periods of fine weather.

“If you were in the area and saw anything that could help us, particularly if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”

Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The  reference is incident 2297 of April 18.

