Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole a car from a layby whilst the owner was walking her dogs.

A white Subaru Forrester was stolen on the Tealing Road, near Kirkton Of Auchterhouse, between 1.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday.

The theft happened while the owner was out walking her dogs in the area.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area, which is described as a “fairly isolated spot”, to come forward.

In a post on social media, police said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a car from a layby on the Tealing Road near to Kirkton Of Auchterhouse, Angus, that took place between 1.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday.

“A white Subaru Forrester, registration KA05 KAT, was stolen while the owner was walking her dogs in the area.”

Police appeal for dashcam footage

They added: “While this is a fairly isolated spot, it does see a number or runners, ramblers and dog walkers in the area, particularly during periods of fine weather.

“If you were in the area and saw anything that could help us, particularly if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”

Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference is incident 2297 of April 18.